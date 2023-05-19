Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards

The best of Broadway and beyond gathered to celebrate the awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.
Today, May 19, 2023 the best of Broadway gathered to celebrate the 89th Annual Drama League Awards, at at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City).
See Part 2 of BWW's red carpet coverage of the Drama League Awards here!
The event boasted a star-studded red carpet crowd featuring stars of the Broadway season and beyond, including Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, Ben Platt, Phillipa Soo, Natasha Yvette Williams and more! See photos from the event here!
See who took home 2023 Drama League Awards here!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Nilan
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Nilan, NJ Agwuna, Hector Alvarez, Nehprii Amenii, Michelle Chan, Lyam B. Gabel, Nadia Guevara, Alex Keegan, Ann Kreitman, Sandwich Meateanuwat, Vanessa Ogbuehi, Ibi Owolabi, Jessica Natalie Smith, EJ Soto and Jean Carlo Yunen Arostegui
April Mathis
Shane McAnally
Bevin Ross
Irene Gandy and NaTasha Yvette Williams
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Darin Oduyoye and Bonnie Comley
Darin Oduyoye
Stephen McKinley Henderson and Carole Rothman
Larissa FastHorse, Rachel Chavkin, Carole Rothman and Lisa Lower Post
Jonathan Crew
Audra McDonald and Will Swenson
Andre De Shields
