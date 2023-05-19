Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards

The best of Broadway and beyond gathered to celebrate the awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Today, May 19, 2023 the best of Broadway gathered to celebrate the 89th Annual Drama League Awards, at at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City).

See Part 2 of BWW's red carpet coverage of the Drama League Awards here!

The event boasted a star-studded red carpet crowd featuring stars of the Broadway season and beyond, including Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, Ben Platt, Phillipa Soo, Natasha Yvette Williams and more! See photos from the event here!

See who took home 2023 Drama League Awards here!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Kenny Leon

Frank DiLella

Alfred Uhry

Lolita Chakrabarti

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Nilan

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Nilan, NJ Agwuna, Hector Alvarez, Nehprii Amenii, Michelle Chan, Lyam B. Gabel, Nadia Guevara, Alex Keegan, Ann Kreitman, Sandwich Meateanuwat, Vanessa Ogbuehi, Ibi Owolabi, Jessica Natalie Smith, EJ Soto and Jean Carlo Yunen Arostegui

April Mathis

Alfred Uhry and Michael Arden

Michael Arden

Shane McAnally

Robert Horn

Mike Bosner

Alex Joseph Grayson

Kevin Cahoon

Ken Davenport

Ashley D. Kelley

Andrew Durand

Bevin Ross

Irene Gandy and NaTasha Yvette Williams

Irene Gandy

NaTasha Yvette Williams

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Darin Oduyoye and Bonnie Comley

Darin Oduyoye

David Krumholtz

Suzan Lori-Parks

Sheryl Kaller

Larissa FastHorse

Josh Groban

Josh Groban

Amy Herzog

Stephen McKinley Henderson

Stephen McKinley Henderson and Carole Rothman

Ben Platt

Ben Platt

Ben Platt and Ryan J. Haddad

Ryan J Haddad

Lauren Miller and Noel Allain

Bebe Neuwirth

Deepa Purohit

Awoye Timpo

Deepa Purohit and Awoye Timpo

Eva Price

Larissa FastHorse, Rachel Chavkin, Carole Rothman and Lisa Lower Post

Tarra Conner Jones

Annaleigh Ashford

Annaleigh Ashford

Phillipa Soo

Phillipa Soo

Okieriete Onaodowan

Jonathan Crew

Audra McDonald and Will Swenson

Will Swenson

Audra McDonald

Matthew Lopez

Miriam Silverman

D'Arcy Carden

John Douglas Thompson

Jack O'Brien

Martyna Majok

David Zayas

Andre De Shields



Recommended For You