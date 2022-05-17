Photos: See the SIX Cast, Michael R. Jackson, Shoshana Bean & More at Family Equality's NIGHT AT THE PIER

More than 500 guests gathered on May 16, 2022 at Pier Sixty in New York to celebrate Family Equality's Night at the Pier. With more than 300 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced across the country and increasing attacks on the rights of LGBTQ+ families, the night also focused on what lies ahead in the battle for LGBTQ+ family equality.

See photos below!

Attendees enjoyed a moving program produced by Academy Award winner,Bruce Cohen, which included show-stopping performances by 2022 Tony nominees Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), the cast of SIX, Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night), and three-time Tony winner, Jason Robert Brown, updates on Family Equality's critical work, and inspiring stories of LGBTQ+ families.

The evening honored Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson, passionate creators and loving husbands who have been instrumental in the movement for marriage and family equality. Their award was presented by Jonathan Capehart.

Community advocate, Lydia Gray-Holifield received the 2022 Hostetter-Habib Family Award in recognition of her work in Portland, Oregon to organize parents and families and advocate for the resources they need to thrive. Her award was presented by her wife, Red, and her daughter, Georgy'e.

Attendees included Joseph Altuzzara, Alina Cho (CBS Sunday Morning), Craig Coyne (Sunset on the River Styx), Oscar Morgan (Gotham Knights), Kaelyn and Veronia Kalas (@kaelyn_kalas), Andy Karl (SVU, Faraway Eyes, Joyful Noise), LaChanze (The Color Purple, Handel's Messiah Rocks: A Joyful Noise, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Alan Muraoka (Sesame Street), Jim Obergefell (lead plaintiff in the case that granted marriage equality nationwide), Orfeh (Legally Blonde: The Musical), Jo Ellen Pellman (Netflix's The Prom), and Senator Zach Wahls.