Photos: See Portraits of the Company of PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Purlie Victorious will begin previews on Thursday, September 7, 2023 ahead of opening on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at The Music Box Theatre.

Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. will star in Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by Ossie Davis as “Purlie Victorious Judson”. He will star alongside Vanessa Bell Calloway (Dreamgirls) as “Idella Landy”, Billy Eugene Jones (Fat Ham) as “Gitlow Judson”, Noah Pyzik (Addy & Uno) as “Deputy”,  Noah Robbins (To Kill a Mockingbird) as “Charlie Cotchipee”, Jay O. Sanders (Primary Trust) as “Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee”, Heather Alicia Simms (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as “Missy Judson”,  Bill Timoney (Network) as “Sheriff” and Tony Award nominee Kara Young (Cost of Living, Clyde’s) as “Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins”. Direction is by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (Topdog/Underdog, A Soldier’s Play, A Raisin in the Sun). The play marks Odom’s return to Broadway after winning the Tony for his iconic performance as “Aaron Burr” in Hamilton.

See portraits of the company below!
 
Purlie Victorious will begin previews on Thursday, September 7, 2023 ahead of opening on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at The Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th St.). 
 
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch is the rousing, laugh-filled comedy by Ossie Davis that tells the story of a Black preacher’s machinations to reclaim his inheritance and win back his church.  
 
The creative team will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge, MJ), costume design by Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (Trouble in Mind, A Beautiful Noise), lighting design by Drama Desk Award nominee Adam Honoré (Ain’t No Mo’, Chicken & Biscuits), sound design by Peter Fitzgerald (American Son, KPOP) and casting by The Telsey Office (Will Cantler, CSA and Destiny Lilly, CSA).
 




