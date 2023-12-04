Photos: See New MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Posters

The film based on the Mean Girls stage musical will be released in theaters on January 12.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE M Photo 1 Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL & More
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo 2 Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23
The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop! Photo 4 The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop!

You still can't sit with them.

New posters for the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical have been revealed, giving another look at the cast. As a new trailer for the film plays ahead of Beyonce's Renaissance film in cinemas, check out the posters below!

With a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, the film based on the Mean Girls stage musical will be released in theaters on January 12.

The new musical twist on the classic teen film follows new student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) as she is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.    

The cast also includes Tim Meadows and Tina Fey returning to their roles from the original film, plus Ashley Park, Busy PhilippsJenna Fischer, Jon Hamm, and more.

Check out the new photos here:

Photos: See New MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Posters
Tim Meadows, Tina Fey, Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey, Auli'i Cravalho, Christopher Briney

Photos: See New MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Posters
Avantika, Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Bebe Wood



RELATED STORIES

1
Nikki Renée Daniels, J. Harrison Ghee, Cheyenne Jackson & More Join Encores! ON Photo
Nikki Renée Daniels, J. Harrison Ghee, Cheyenne Jackson & More Join Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

NEW YORK CITY CENTER today announced additional casting for the first production of the 30th Encores! series, Once Upon a Mattress. Find out who will join the star-studded company!

2
Video: Shaina Taub Performs Keep Marching From SUFFS Photo
Video: Shaina Taub Performs 'Keep Marching' From SUFFS

In conjunction with tickets going on sale, author of Suffs Shaina Taub released a special performance video featuring a stripped-down version of the musical’s new finale, “Keep Marching.”  Check out the video here!

3
Listen: GUYS & DOLLS Star Marisha Wallace Releases Christmas Single Photo
Listen: GUYS & DOLLS Star Marisha Wallace Releases Christmas Single

Multi-award-winning singer, songwriter and actor Marisha Wallace releases original Christmas single Little House in the Snow, a collaboration with GRAMMY-winning songwriter Toby Gad. Currently on stage in the critically-acclaimed Guys & Dolls, Wallace is one of Broadway and the West End's biggest names.

4
Photos: SIX Welcomes All New Queens This Week Photo
Photos: SIX Welcomes All New Queens This Week

The Tony Award-winning hit musical SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, welcomes new Queens tomorrow, December 5, 2023, to Broadway’s Lena Horne Theatre. Check out all new photos of the new cast here! 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Photos: Patina Miller, Tony Danza & More Attend POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN CelebrationPhotos: Patina Miller, Tony Danza & More Attend POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN Celebration
'CMA Country Christmas' Song List Revealed With Amy Grant & Trisha Yearwood'CMA Country Christmas' Song List Revealed With Amy Grant & Trisha Yearwood
Listen: GUYS & DOLLS Star Marisha Wallace Releases Christmas Single 'Little House in the Snow'Listen: GUYS & DOLLS Star Marisha Wallace Releases Christmas Single 'Little House in the Snow'
Photos: Go Inside Jingle Ball in Los Angeles With Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter & MorePhotos: Go Inside Jingle Ball in Los Angeles With Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter & More

Videos

Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
APPROPRIATE

Recommended For You