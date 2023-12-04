Photos: See New MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Posters

You still can't sit with them.

New posters for the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical have been revealed, giving another look at the cast. As a new trailer for the film plays ahead of Beyonce's Renaissance film in cinemas, check out the posters below!

With a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, the film based on the Mean Girls stage musical will be released in theaters on January 12.

The new musical twist on the classic teen film follows new student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) as she is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

The cast also includes Tim Meadows and Tina Fey returning to their roles from the original film, plus Ashley Park, Busy Philipps, Jenna Fischer, Jon Hamm, and more.