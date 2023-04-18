Photos: See Kelli O'Hara, Brian d'Arcy James & More in Rehearsals for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

Atlantic Theater Company is set to present the world premiere musical, Days of Wine and Roses. Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical will feature a book by Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Adam Guettel, and direction Michael Greif.

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!

Days of Wine and Roses will begin performances on Friday, May 5th and will open on Monday, June 5th for a limited engagement through Sunday, July 9th Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Days of Wine and Roses will star Kelli O'Hara (The King and I) and Brian d'Arcy James (Into the Woods) with Steven Booth (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Sharon Catherine Brown (Caroline, or Change), Bill English (Anything Goes), Nicole Ferguson (Merrily We Roll Along), Olivia Hernandez (Plaza Suite), Byron Jennings (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), David Jennings (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Ted Koch (To Kill A Mockingbird), Ella Dane Morgan (Waitress), Scarlett Unger (Off-Broadway debut), and Kelcey Watson (The Oresteia).

Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara and Tony Award nominee Brian d'Arcy James star in a searing new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950's New York and struggling against themselves to rebuild a family.

Adapted from JP Miller's 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, composer & lyricist Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins) and playwright Craig Lucas (An American in Paris) reunite in their first collaboration since their acclaimed The Light in the Piazza. A world premiere musical directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen).