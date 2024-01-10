Photos: See John Behlmann, Saffron Burrows & More in Rehearsals for CORRUPTION at Lincoln Center Theater

The production will begin previews on Thursday, February 15 and open on Monday, March 11 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

Yesterday, January 9, Lincoln Center Theater began rehearsal for its next new play, Corruption. The play is written by J.T. Rogers and directed by Bartlett Sher and will begin previews on Thursday, February 15 and open on Monday, March 11 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse.
 

See rehearsal photos below! 


CORRUPTION will feature Dylan Baker, John Behlmann, Saffron Burrows, Anthony Cochrane, Adam Dannheisser, Sanjit De Silva, K. Todd Freeman, Eleanor Handley, Robyn Kerr, Sepideh Moafi, Seth Numrich, Michael Siberry, and Toby Stephens. The production will have sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Justin Ellington, and projections by 59 Productions/Benjamin Pearcy and Brad Peterson.  Theresa Flanagan will be the Stage Manager.

Based on the book Dial M for Murdoch: News Corporation and The Corruption of Britain by Tom Watson and Martin Hickman, Corruption tells the story behind the story of the phone hacking scandal that engulfed Rupert Murdoch’s media empire in 2011, stunning the world and upending British politics. When Parliament member Tom Watson is maliciously smeared by the newspapers of Murdoch’s News International, he decides to fight back - taking on its larger-than-life leader Rebekah Brooks. But what he uncovers is far more insidious than he ever imagined. As Watson and a small band of journalists, lawyers, and politicians struggle to expose the endemic criminality at the heart of this media monolith, they risk their careers and, at times, their very lives. Epic in scope and often startlingly funny, Corruption tells a true-life David and Goliath story of ordinary men and women trying to find a way to save their democracy before it’s too late.




