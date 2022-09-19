Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Some Like It Hot
Photos: See Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee & More in Rehearsals for SOME LIKE IT HOT

Some Like It Hot will begin performances on Broadway this fall on Tuesday, November 1 and officially open Sunday, December 11 at the Shubert Theatre.

Sep. 19, 2022  

The cast is complete for Broadway's highly anticipated new musical comedy, Some Like It Hot! Joining the company are Tia Altinay, TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Angie Schworer, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams. As previously announced, the company will be led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats.

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!

This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair & Wigs), Milagros Medina-Cerdiera (Makeup Designer), Cheryl Thomas (Hair and Skin Consultant), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Supervisor), Darryl Archibald (Music Director), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements) and The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA. (Casting). Karen Moore will serve as Production Stage Manager. The production team also includes Steve Bebout (Associate Director), John MacInnis (Associate Choreographer), and Juniper Street Productions (Production Management). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager.

Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin

Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, NaTasha Yvette Williams and Adrianna Hicks

Some Like It Hot
Casey Nicholaw and J. Harrison Ghee

Some Like It Hot
Full company

Some Like It Hot
NaTasha Yvette Williams and company members

Some Like It Hot
The music team, including Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

Some Like It Hot
Scott Pask and Casey Nicholaw

Some Like It Hot
The company

Some Like It Hot
Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks and J. Harrison Ghee

Some Like It Hot
The music team

Some Like It Hot
The full company and creative team

Some Like It Hot
The full company and creative team


Regional Awards

