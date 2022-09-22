Photos: See All New Images of STRANGER SINGS THE PARODY MUSICAL Opening Tonight

The portal to the Upside Down has reopened again - the award-winning, hit Off-Broadway show Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical will celebrate its Opening Night tonight, transporting Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's (308 W. 46th Street) into immersive and in-the-round satirized versions of Hawkins, Indiana, and the Upside Down.

See all new production photos below!



Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" and all its campy '80s glory. Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe... justice for everyone's favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland.



The cast features original Stranger Sings! cast members Caroline Huerta, Garrett Poladian, and SLee, who are joined by Jean Christian Barry, Jamir Brown, Jeremiah Garcia, Dashiell Gregory, Jeffrey Laughrun, Hannah Clarke Levine, Harley Seger, and Shawn W. Smith.



This production reunites original creative team members Jonathan Hogue (Book, Music, & Lyrics), Nick Flatto (Director), Michael Kaish (Music Supervision, Arrangements, & Orchestration), and Ashley Marinelli (Choreographer). The Off-Broadway return's creative team also features Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Matthew Solomon (Costume Design), Drama Desk nominee Jamie Roderick (Lighting Design), Germán Martínez and Cosette Pin (Sound Design), Brendan McCann (Props Supervisor), Kathleen Rose Gallardo (Production Stage Manager), and Lara Sato (Assistant Stage Manager). Casting is by Zachary Spiegel, CSA, with Visceral Entertainment as the production's General Manager, and Feldshon Law, PLLC - Lee Adhemar G. Feldshon, Esq. as Production Counsel. Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is produced by Sue Gilad, Larry Rogowsky, Nick Flatto, and Jonathan Hogue.



In addition to the Off-Broadway return, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is taking over the world with all-new productions in London and Australia this fall.



Winner of seven 2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards including 'Best New Musical', Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical had its world premiere at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 13, 2018. The show subsequently received a smash hit Off-Broadway run at The Players Theatre in Summer 2021. The production released an Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording in Fall 2021, available on all major platforms.



For tickets and overall information, please visit StrangerSings.com or Playhouse46.org.

