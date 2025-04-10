Photos: Sara Bareilles, Kristin Chenoweth & More Honored at Music Will Benefit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On April 10, Music Will held their annual benefit at Gotham Hall in New York City. The evening honored Broadway alums Sara Bareilles and Kristin Chenoweth with The Luminary Award and The Inspire Award, respectively. Other honored artists included Grammy-winner Wyclef Jean and Rock and Roll and Songwriters Hall of Famer Jackson Browne. Take a look at photos from the evening below!

This year’s benefit raised nearly one million dollars to support Music Will’s mission to transform young lives through innovative, popular music education programs in public schools. Funds raised from this year’s benefit will provide essential funding for Music Will’s ongoing mission to provide free teacher training, resources, and musical instruments to students—connecting them with the music that ignites their interest.

Gala Highlights included a paddle raise auction, which included items such as tickets and backstage access to Kristin Chenoweth’s Broadway musical Queen of Versailles, and performances from each honoree. Bareilles took the stage to sing "Brave' with Chenoweth singing "I Was Here." To close out the evening, a group of current Music Will students, Founder Dave Wish, Kristin Chenoweth, Divinity Roxx joined Wyclef Jean on stage as he performed the Bob Marley anthem “One Love”.

Music Will is the largest nonprofit music education program for schools in the United States. Since 2002, they have provided teacher training, curriculum, and instruments to over 6,000 schools across all 50 states, impacting over 1.8 million students to date. Their mission is to transform lives by transforming music education, while making it equitable and accessible to all students. Music Will's inclusive modern band curriculum is as diverse as the students they serve, spanning a wide range of genres including rock, hip-hop, pop, R&B, Latin, country, and more.

Photo Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images