Photos: Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James & More Celebrate INTO THE WOODS' Grammy Win & Tony Nominations

Into the Woods was nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Revival.

SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character Photo 4 Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character

Yesterday, the cast of the acclaimed Broadway revival of Into the Woods celebrated their Grammy Award-Winning Cast Album and Tony Award nomination for Best Revival of a Musical at The Lookup in New York City. 

Attendees included Tony Award-nominated actors Sara Bareilles and Brian d’Arcy James, Tony Award-nominated director Lear deBessonet, and many of the cast members featured on the album. Show-inspired cocktails were crafted by Beverage Directors of The Lookup Pamela Wiznitzer and Christian Orlando. 

Into the Woods is currently on tour, playing across the country this summer in Orlando, FL, San Francisco, CA, and Los Angeles, CA.

Into the Woods was nominated for six Tony Awards, including nods for Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Julia Lester, director Lear deBessonet, and sound designers Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann.

