Photos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERT

The concert took place on Monday, June 26.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards! Photo 4 Winners Announced For the 2023 Jimmy Awards!

Transport Group presented Nine in Concert, the next installment in the company’s Anne L. Bernstein Concert Series, on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 8pm in Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center. Check out photos from the concert below!

The cast was led by Santino Fontana with Klea Blackhurst, Lilli Cooper, Christine Ebersole, Jessica Fontana, Julia Murney, Alexandra Silber, Emily Skinner, Elizabeth Stanley, Jessica Vosk, and Vanessa Williams.

The cast also included Benjamin Pajak as Young Guido, joined by Ethan Joseph, Matthew Lamb, and Jayden Theophile as the Young Boys.

Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III directed the evening, which was written by Hannah Oren with musical direction by Joey Chancey who conducted the orchestra.

Photo Credit: Grace Copeland

Photos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERT
Jack Cummings III

Photos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERT
Joey Chancey

Photos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERT
Alexandra Silber

Photos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERT
Santino Fontana

Photos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERT
Klea Blackhurst

Photos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERT
Karen Akers

Photos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERT
Alexandra Silber

Photos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERT
Christine Ebersole

Photos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERT
Santino Fontana, Vanessa Williams, Lilli Cooper

Photos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERT
Ethan Joseph Benjamin Pajak Emily Skinner Jayden Theophile Matthew Lamb

Photos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERT
Joey Chancey

Photos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERT
Santino Fontana

Photos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERT
Jessica Fontana, Santino Fontana

Photos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERT
Jessica Fontana

Photos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERT
Santino Fontana

Photos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERT
Julia Murney

Photos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERT
Santino Fontana, Benjamin Pajak

Photos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERT
Benjamin Pajak

Photos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERT
Company



RELATED STORIES

1
Full Cast Revealed Joining Norm Lewis in LOVE NEVER DIES London Concert Photo
Full Cast Revealed Joining Norm Lewis in LOVE NEVER DIES London Concert

The full cast has been revealed joining Norm Lewis and Celinde Schoenmaker in Love Never Dies in concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Find out who's starring and how you can catch the show here!

2
Sophia Anne Caruso Joins GREY HOUSE Show & Hell Post-Show Q&A This Week Photo
Sophia Anne Caruso Joins GREY HOUSE 'Show & Hell' Post-Show Q&A This Week

Grey House is inviting audiences to attend the show’s special “Show & Hell” nights at the Lyceum Theatre.  Following select performances, audience members are invited to stay for a post-show conversation to discuss and share thoughts and theories about the play.

3
Stage and Screen Actor Julian Sands Confirmed Dead at 65 Photo
Stage and Screen Actor Julian Sands Confirmed Dead at 65

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that the death of stage and screen actor Julian Sands has been confirmed. He had been missing since mid-January of this year.

4
Anna Pitera DeVito Named Head of Shubert Organizations New Production Marketing Department Photo
Anna Pitera DeVito Named Head of Shubert Organization's New Production Marketing Department

Anna Pitera DeVito, currently the Marketing Director for Broadway hits Some Like It Hot and A Doll’s House, will join Shubert in-house to helm a newly created Production Marketing department.

More Hot Stories For You

WICKED to Launch Three-Week Intensive for Aspiring Music Directors With MUSE and MAESTRAWICKED to Launch Three-Week Intensive for Aspiring Music Directors With MUSE and MAESTRA
Photos & Video: See Bebe Neuwirth, Alex Newell & More at The Actors' Equity Foundation Awards CeremonyPhotos & Video: See Bebe Neuwirth, Alex Newell & More at The Actors' Equity Foundation Awards Ceremony
Photos: First Look at Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn ProductionPhotos: First Look at Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn Production
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy CenterStroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Center

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You