Photos: SPRING AWAKENING Original Cast Members Reunite at MUSIC CITY
Kathryn Gallagher, Krysta Rodriguez, Lauren “Lolo” Pritchard, Phoebe Strole, Lilli Cooper and more came together at Music City.
Members of the Spring Awakening family reunited at Music City, where original Broadway cast member Lauren “Lolo” Pritchard is currently appearing. Check out photos from the reunion below!
Kathryn Gallagher, Krysta Rodriguez, Phoebe Strole and Lilli Cooper joined Pritchard at the Off-Broadway musical, which is currently playing its final performances at St. Luke's Theatre. Music City will conclude its run on Saturday, September 19.
Pritchard, who originated the role of Ilse in Spring Awakening on Broadway, currently plays '23' in Music City. Stephen Michael Spencer, who stars as T.J. in the production, also joined the group for photos.
Music City began performances on June 15 and officially opened June 24. The musical features original and existing songs by multi-platinum songwriter J.T. Harding, an original book by Peter Zinn and direction by Eric Tucker.
The cast also includes Drew Bastian as Newt, Jonathan Judge-Russo as Drew, Julianne B. Merrill as Wyn, Leenya Rideout as Tammy/Leeanne, Andrew Rothenberg as Bakerman/Stucky Stiles and Spencer as T.J.
The musical follows two young singer-songwriters into The Wicked Tickle, an East Nashville bar where its regulars pursue music and relationships while confronting addiction, poverty and their pasts.
Music City was nominated for two 2025 Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical for Clifton Chadick, as well as a 2025 Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Kathryn Gallagher, Krysta Rodriguez, Lauren Lolo Pritchard, Phoebe Strole and Lilli Cooper
Stephen Michael Spencer and Lauren LoLo Pritchard
Krysta Rodriguez and Stephen Michael Spencer
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