IN HONOR OF JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT to Extend at New York Theatre Workshop
Roger Guenveur Smith's intimate one-man show, featuring live sound design by Marc Anthony Thompson, will extend its run at the East 4th Street theatre.
New York Theatre Workshop has announced a one-week extension due to popular demand for In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat, created and performed by Roger Guenveur Smith (“All Rise”). Featuring live sound design by Marc Anthony Thompson, In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat began performances at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th Street, New York, NY 10003) September 9, 2026, and opened September 14. Previously set to close October 4, the run will now conclude on October 10, 2026.
On the heels of the acclaimed sold-out run during Under the Radar, Obie Award-winning actor, playwright, and director Roger Guenveur Smith performs an intimate one-man show honoring his friend and collaborator Jean-Michel Basquiat.
Jean-Michel Basquiat and Roger Guenveur Smith met in Los Angeles, where Jean-Michel was painting in a Venice studio and Roger was rapping as “Hollywatts” on the fertile 1980s club scene. Smith's politically charged soliloquies found their way onto Basquiat's canvas, and Smith eventually created the role of “Smiley,” the Basquiat-inspired artist/arsonist for Spike Lee's classic film Do the Right Thing.
In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat features live sound design by Marc Anthony Thompson. The show also features scenic design by Raphael Mishler (Titans) and lighting design by Arlo Sanders (Wigfield).Ariana Michel (A Rhapsody in Divorce) is the Stage Manager.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...