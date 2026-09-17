IN HONOR OF JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT to Extend at New York Theatre Workshop

New York Theatre Workshop has announced a one-week extension due to popular demand for In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat, created and performed by Roger Guenveur Smith (“All Rise”). Featuring live sound design by Marc Anthony Thompson, In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat began performances at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th Street, New York, NY 10003) September 9, 2026, and opened September 14. Previously set to close October 4, the run will now conclude on October 10, 2026.

On the heels of the acclaimed sold-out run during Under the Radar, Obie Award-winning actor, playwright, and director Roger Guenveur Smith performs an intimate one-man show honoring his friend and collaborator Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Jean-Michel Basquiat and Roger Guenveur Smith met in Los Angeles, where Jean-Michel was painting in a Venice studio and Roger was rapping as “Hollywatts” on the fertile 1980s club scene. Smith's politically charged soliloquies found their way onto Basquiat's canvas, and Smith eventually created the role of “Smiley,” the Basquiat-inspired artist/arsonist for Spike Lee's classic film Do the Right Thing.

In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat features live sound design by Marc Anthony Thompson. The show also features scenic design by Raphael Mishler (Titans) and lighting design by Arlo Sanders (Wigfield).Ariana Michel (A Rhapsody in Divorce) is the Stage Manager.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 03 Hrs 19 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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