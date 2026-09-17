Photos: “Starcadia” - A NEW MUSICAL ABOUT THE PLANETS – To Workshop At “Masquerade” From October 7-11
The cast will also feature Liz Gilmartin, Teddy Wilson Jr. and more.
NEWS
Press Contacts:
Rick Miramontez / Briana Sanchez / Ellie Detweiler
rick@omdkc.com
/
briana@omdkc.com
/ ellie@omdkc.com
212 695 7400
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, PLEASE
A NEW MUSICAL ABOUT THE PLANETS
STARCADIA
TO WORKSHOP AT
MASQUERADE
OCTOBER 7-11
STARRING
To download production photos and key art, click here.
New York, NY
(September 17, 2026) – Today,
See Humans announced a workshop of their new musical STARCADIA
to premiere at Masquerade. STARCADIA is a 90-minute immersive musical theatre experience led by The Starpeople, cosmic storytellers who have opened a portal to their realm to share the story of a rare planetary alignment.
STARCADIA
will be led by
Tamar Greene* as 'Saturn,' who is best known as Broadway's longest-running 'George Washington' in
Hamilton. The workshop will also feature Liz Gilmartin as 'Earth,'
Teddy Wilson Jr.* (Cats: The Jellicle Ball) as 'Mercury,' Michael Olaribigbe*
(Chess) as 'Neptune,' Kendall Grayson Stroud* (Cats: The Jellicle Ball) as 'Uranus,'
Melody Munitz (The Addams Family National Tour) as 'Mars,' Melea Dessommes as 'Venus,'
Teralin Jones* (Book of Mormon) as 'Jupiter,' and Maddie Butterfield, Brayden Co, &
Gia Marino as understudies.
*Indicates member of Actors Equity Association.
Tickets for
STARCADIA are available now at WelcomeToStarcadia.com.
Performances are October 7, October 8, October 10, and October 11 at Masquerade, 218 W 57th St,
beginning at 10:30 PM, with drinks in the Lake Bar and a free-roaming immersive pre-show.
According to ancient Starpeople folklore, the planets meet every cosmic year at the edge of the universe
to return their energy back to The Sun. But this year, something has changed. Earth, newly brimming with intelligent life, shares what the other planets have never known: the fragile beauty of human art and expression, and the pain and destruction that comes
with it. This October, The Starpeople invite humanity to witness this legendary gathering of the planets firsthand and discover their place in the story as it ripples across the universe.
STARCADIA
is a new musical with Book, Lyrics, and Direction by Brayden Martino, Music by
John-William Gambrell, and Choreography by
Carly Corsitto. Produced by See Humans as an Equity Approved Showcase.
To download cast and creative team headshots, click
here.
# # # #
www.masqueradenyc.com/latenight
www.instagram.com/welcometostarcadia
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...