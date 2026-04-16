MUSIC CITY Will Open at St. Luke's Theatre This Summer

After delaying performances due to issues with its previous venue, Music City will now open at St. Luke’s Theatre this summer. The production will begin performances on Monday, June 15 and will open Wednesday, June 24. Tickets are now available.

Music City was originally slated to open this spring at 512 West 42nd Street, but due to unforeseen issues with that venue, had to be put on hiatus. St. Luke’s Theatre, operated by Out of the Box Theatrics, was able to offer Music City a full-time home. For the production, St. Luke’s Theatre will be transformed into The Wicked Tickle, an East Nashville barroom. The immersive space will fully embody the world of Music City, inviting audiences to step inside a country bar where music, storytelling, and nightlife collide.

Check out rehearsal photos here.

“Like life in the best country songs, Music City has had to navigate a few unexpected turns, but we’re thrilled to share that our critically acclaimed production has found a new home at St. Luke’s Theatre,” commented producer Gabrielle Palitz. “We’re deeply grateful to Out of the Box Theatrics and their founder Liz Flemming for opening their doors to us with such generosity and enthusiasm. Their support ensures that our wonderful cast can continue telling this story, and that audiences will experience the heart and soul of Music City. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to The Wicked Tickle.

Music City opened last year at BEDLAM and was extended three times by popular demand. The show features original and existing songs by multi-platinum songwriter J.T. Harding, including showstoppers “Smile,” “Sangria,” and “Somewhere In My Car,” written for such artists as Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Uncle Kracker, Dierks Bently, and Florida Georgia Line, an original book by playwright Peter Zinn (Rumspringa, Somewhere With You), and is directed by BEDLAM’s artistic director Eric Tucker.

The original cast will return to their roles: Drew Bastian (Off-Broadway: Measure for Measure; National Tour: Hair) as Newt, Jonathan Judge-Russo (Off-Broadway: Falling, Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me) as Drew, Julianne B. Merrill (Broadway: music teams for Chess, Real Women Have Curves, SMASH!, among others) as Wyn, Leenya Rideout (Broadway: War Horse; Company; Cabaret) as Tammy/Leeanne, Andrew Rothenberg (Off-Broadway: BEDLAM’s The Assassination of Julius Caesar..., Signature Theater’s Curse of the Starving Class) as Bakerman/Stucky Stiles, Casey Shuler (Regional: Hair, Titanic, Legally Blonde) as “23,” and Stephen Michael Spencer (Broadway: Clyde’s; Off-Broadway: Medea: Re-Versed) as T.J. Understudies are Grace Bernardo, Danny Hayward and Megan Loomis.

Band members include Ann Klein (Lead Guitar, Mandolin, Lap Steel), Julianne B. Merrill (Keys) and Tony Tino (Bass).

Music City follows two young singer-songwriters into The Wicked Tickle, an East Nashville bar that serves up cheap beer, open mics, and dreams of big breaks. The bar regulars bravely pursue love and music in the face of addiction, poverty, and haunting pasts. But in Nashville, heartbreak is the only thing they hand out for free. Music City is an intimate, gritty, and thrilling take on the world of beers, guitars, sawdust, and sunshine.

Scenic Design is by Clifton Chadick, assisted by Buffy Cardoza, Costume Design is by Kindall Houston Almond, Lighting Design is by Eric Southern, and Sound Design is by Jane Shaw. Choreography is by John Heginbotham. Associate Director is Caitlin Morley. Production Manager is Joshua Bernard. Music Supervisor/Music Director is Julianne B. Merrill. Associate Music Supervisor/Arranger/Sub MD is PJ Ju. Production Stage Manager is Diane Healy. Assistant Stage Manager is Deanna Kahn.

Music City was nominated for two 2025 Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical (Clifton Chadick), and a 2025 Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical.

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