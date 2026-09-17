Bernadette Peters, Darren Criss and Ariana DeBose to Join 2nd Annual Fetch Pet Gala

Bernadette Peters, Darren Criss and Ariana DeBose – will headline the 2nd Annual Fetch Pet Gala, hosted by Fetch Pet Insurance, on Monday, October 19, 2026 at The Carlyle in New York City. The extraordinary night of purpose and performance to raise funds for pets in need sold out months ago by building on the success of last year's inaugural celebration featuring Peters, Sutton Foster and Leslie Odom, Jr.

The gala will begin on The Green Carpet, presented by Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day, featuring shelter dogs ready for adoption from North Shore Animal League America. Guests will then take their seats in the iconic Café Carlyle for dinner and performances by Tony and Academy Award winners Bernadette Peters, Darren Criss, and Ariana DeBose. The night concludes with the Fetch Pet After Party, featuring a special performance by a surprise guest. Last year's surprise guest was 13-time Grammy Award winner John Legend.

The 2026 gala is one of the many ways Fetch Pet Insurance gives back to the pet community, continuing the company's commitment to supporting pets and their parents when they need it most. To date, Fetch Pet has raised more than $14.6 million for charitable organizations and initiatives supporting pets, animals and the people who care for them. This year's gala will benefit four primary beneficiaries: Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Barks, Wags & Walks and North Shore Animal League America.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 08 Hrs 15 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming