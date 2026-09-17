Bernadette Peters, Darren Criss and Ariana DeBose to Join 2nd Annual Fetch Pet Gala
The event will take place on October 19, 2026 at The Carlyle in New York City.
Bernadette Peters, Darren Criss and Ariana DeBose – will headline the 2nd Annual Fetch Pet Gala, hosted by Fetch Pet Insurance, on Monday, October 19, 2026 at The Carlyle in New York City. The extraordinary night of purpose and performance to raise funds for pets in need sold out months ago by building on the success of last year's inaugural celebration featuring Peters, Sutton Foster and Leslie Odom, Jr.
The gala will begin on The Green Carpet, presented by Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day, featuring shelter dogs ready for adoption from North Shore Animal League America. Guests will then take their seats in the iconic Café Carlyle for dinner and performances by Tony and Academy Award winners Bernadette Peters, Darren Criss, and Ariana DeBose. The night concludes with the Fetch Pet After Party, featuring a special performance by a surprise guest. Last year's surprise guest was 13-time Grammy Award winner John Legend.
The 2026 gala is one of the many ways Fetch Pet Insurance gives back to the pet community, continuing the company's commitment to supporting pets and their parents when they need it most. To date, Fetch Pet has raised more than $14.6 million for charitable organizations and initiatives supporting pets, animals and the people who care for them. This year's gala will benefit four primary beneficiaries: Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Barks, Wags & Walks and North Shore Animal League America.
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