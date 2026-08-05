Will Burton Joins SOMETHING ROTTEN! at The Muny; Full Cast Set

The Muny has announced the full cast for its premiere production of the musical comedy Something Rotten!, including Will Burton in the principal role of Nigel Bottom. Something Rotten!, a metatheatrical mashup of 16th-century Shakespeare and 21st-century Broadway, runs Aug. 17-23 and closes The Muny's 108th season.

“I'm really sorry the Muny audience will be subjected to this group of idiots,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “But with a title like this, what do you expect? What a way to end Season 108!”

Burton joins previously announced principals Matt Doyle, Jacob Dickey, Bryonha Marie, Elizabeth Teeter, Lara Teeter, Adam Heller, Jen Cody, Gary Glasgow and DeMarius R. Copes. Also rounding out the cast are Lawrence Alexander, Matt Allen, Darien Crago, Aaron Patrick Craven, Kristen Smith Davis, Johnny Duvelson, Michael Harp, Sean Harrison Jones, Ryan Kasprzak, David Paul Kidder, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Spencer Davis Milford, Lizz Picini, Daniel Plimpton, Renée Reid, Allysa Shorte and Caitlin Stebelman . The company will be joined by the Muny Kids and Teens Youth Ensemble.

The production is led by Rob Ruggiero (director), Parker Esse (choreographer) and Anne Shuttlesworth (music director/conductor).

The design team for Something Rotten! includes Justin Prescott (associate choreographer); Edward E. Haynes Jr. (scenic designer); DW (Costume Designer, based on the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes); Rob Denton (lighting designer); Joshua Hummel (sound designer); Camilla Tassi (video designer); J. Jared Janas (wig designer); Abby L. Powers (production stage manager); and The Telsey Office/Bethany Knox, CSA, and Cesar Mendoza (casting).

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