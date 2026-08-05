Eureka O'Hara Will Lead DIVINE: BEYOND THE FLAMINGOS! Off-Broadway

Emmy Award nominee Eureka O'Hara, known for “RuPaul's Drag Race" and HBO's “We're Here”, will step into the pumps of drag icon Divine, leading Divine: Beyond The Flamingos!, a new play written and directed by Donnie. triangle productions! will present the world premiere off-Broadway in a limited 6-week engagement starting Thursday, December 3 at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater at the West Side YMCA. Opening night is Tuesday, December 8 at 7:30PM.

Divine: Beyond The Flamingos! is a 90-minute backstage pass into the life of the soft-spoken, gentle genius behind the most fierce, filthy, and fabulous diva in showbiz: Harris Glenn Milstead. It's March 1988 in New York City. Brash, trashy, and utterly iconic Divine has spent two decades shocking the prudes and inspiring the masses as an actor, drag royalty, high-BPM pop chanteuse, and the ultimate muse to the sultan of sleaze, John Waters. Now, after twenty years of teasing wigs to the heavens, Glenn prepares for an unprecedented milestone in a trailblazing career — a male role on the hit TV show “Married… with Children.” As he packs his bags for Hollywood, he takes a look back at his legendary, trailblazing ride — from his early days turning heads in Baltimore to the dazzling highs and gritty lows of a career that changed pop culture forever.

Eureka O'Hara is an Emmy nominated host, recording artist, and author best known as co-host of HBO's “We're Here,” winner of the 2022 Peabody Award and GLAAD Media Awards in 2021 and 2022. She rose to fame on “RuPaul's Drag Race” Seasons 9 and 10 and “All Stars” Season 6. Her music includes “The Big Girl,” “WERQ!,” and “Big Mawma” with Katie Kadan and Sarah Potenza. In 2025 she published her debut novel, Jackson Bright in the Spotlight, with author Dan Poblocki.

“As Divine, Harris Glenn Milstead changed the course of drag history, challenging perceived limitations and opening doors for generations of artists, including me, to dream bigger,” says Eurika O'Hara. “Divine showed the world that drag artistry could be taken seriously beyond the clubs, on television, film and even the New York stage. Divine's journey carries a deep, personal resonance for me. It is an honor to collaborate with Donnie in celebrating a legend whose legacy continues to inspire.”

“Sharing the stories of LGBTQ+ trailblazers is more necessary than ever. 50 years ago, Divine first stepped onto a New York stage in the legendary Women Behind Bars, proving they were more than a subversive midnight screening sensation, but a true star,” says Donnie, creator of Divine: Beyond The Flamingos! “Now, Divine / Glenn returns Off-Broadway, channeled through the performance of the incomparable Eureka O'Hara, who, in many ways, possesses the same spirit, love, and drive that Divine had. Divine said, 'I'm not here to be liked, I'm here to be legendary' …and they are.”

Divine: Beyond The Flamingos! features a scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Jeffrey Hinshaw, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, and projection design by Brian Pacelli, and sound design by Ien DeNio. Visceral Entertainment is General Manager.

About Divine

Born into a conservative Baltimore family, Harris Glenn Milstead faced intense high school bullying before embracing his identity. In the mid-1960s, he met filmmaker John Waters, who christened him Divine. This legendary partnership birthed a cult drag superstar, spanning underground short films and provocative features like Mondo Trasho (1969), Multiple Maniacs (1970), Pink Flamingos (1971), and Female Trouble (1974). By the mid-1970s, Divine was conquering the stage in camp theater hits like Women Behind Bars. The 1980s saw his star rise even higher: he starred in Waters' Polyester (1981) while simultaneously launching a successful career as a high-energy disco diva, scoring club hits like "Native Love (Step by Step)" and "Shoot Your Shot." Divine's mainstream breakthrough came with his dual role in Waters' Hairspray (1988), earning him critical respect and widespread acclaim. Suddenly a pop-culture fixture, he graced talk shows and magazine covers, and had just been cast in A Nightmare on Elm Street when he tragically died of an enlarged heart at age 42. In his obituary, People magazine rightfully crowned him the "Drag Queen of the Century."

About Eureka O'Hara

Eureka O'Hara (Glenn / Divine) built her career on a simple idea: drag can change how people see themselves. She brought that idea to television first on “RuPaul's Drag Race” Season 9, then Season 10, then “RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars” Season 6. In 2020, she joined Bob the Drag Queen and Shangela as host and producer of HBO's “We're Here,” a docuseries that brings drag performance to small towns across America. The show won the 2022 Peabody Award for entertainment and GLAAD Media Awards for Outstanding Reality Program in 2021 and 2022. Eureka herself earned a 2022 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program. Alongside television, Eureka built a music career through her own company, House of Queens productions. Her catalogue includes “The Big Girl,” “WERQ!,” “Come Together,” and “Big Mawma,” a 2022 collaboration with The Voice finalists Katie Kadan and Sarah Potenza. She has also appeared in “American Horror Story,” “Love, Victor,” and John Waters' Women Behind Bars. In October 2025, Eureka published her debut novel, Jackson Bright in the Spotlight, co-written with bestselling author Dan Poblocki. The middle grade book follows a boy who enters his town's pageant in drag and learns to own who he is. Kirkus called it a fierce and fabulous read. Eureka lives in Hollywood with her dog, Pink. She continues to perform, write, and advocate for LGBTQ+ and women's rights.

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