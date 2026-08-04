Video: Katerina McCrimmon Sings 'The Boy Next Door' From The Muny's MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS

The Muny has shared more rehearsal footage from their upcoming production of Meet Me In St. Louis before it opens on August 6. The video features Katerina McCrimmon, who plays our Esther Smith, performs a selection from “The Boy Next Door” with Zach Neumann.

The production also stars married couple Patti Murin and Colin Donnell, along with Beth Leavel, Stan Brown, Andrew Poston, Kyla Stone, Ilan Eskenazi, Lilah Levinson and Joylin Bass. The production will also include a new, original song written for this production by Mark Sonnenblick, to be performed by Tony winner Beth Leavel in the role of housekeeper Katie Connelly.

The hometown favorite Meet Me In St. Louis returns for its ninth Muny production — the first since 2018. As the Smith family prepares for the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair, a sudden cross-country move threatens to upend everything — including romance for the two eldest daughters.

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