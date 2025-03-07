Photos: Renée Elise Goldsberry Attends Athena Film Festival for SATISFIED Screening

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On March 6, Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry attended opening night of the 2025 Athena Film Festival on Barnard’s NYC campus. The festival opened with a screening of the documentary Satisfied, directed by Chris Bolan and Melissa Haizlip, and executive produced by Kelli O'Hara. Goldberry joined Haizlip for a conversation following the screening. Take a look at photos from the event below!

Satisfied is an intimate look at Goldsberry’s journey, which follows her struggle to have a family and balance a career against the backdrop of starring in the Tony Award-winning hit musical Hamilton. The film made its world premiere in 2024 at the Tribeca Festival in New York. Check out our interview with Bolan and O'Hara here.

Renée Elise Goldsberry won the Tony and a Grammy for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in the groundbreaking Broadway phenom Hamilton, also receiving a Primetime Emmy nomination for Disney+’s filmed version of the musical. Her stage work includes seminal musicals such as Rent, The Color Purple, The Lion King, Dreamgirls, and the play Good People opposite Frances McDormand, among countless others.

The 2025 Athena Film Festival, a partnership between Barnard College’s Athena Center for Leadership and the initiative Women and Hollywood, is celebrating its 15th anniversary, March 6 - March 9, 2025, on the Barnard campus in New York City. The festival presents narrative and documentary features and short films, in-depth conversations with filmmakers and thought leaders, and a variety of events focused on amplifying women’s leadership through storytelling. The festival’s founding sponsor is the Artemis Rising Foundation and its CEO and Founder, Regina K. Scully.

Photo credit: Athena Film Festival