Raúl Esparza has resumed performances in the Broadway production of Galileo after sustaining a concussion. Esparza, who stars in the musical's title role, was absent from performances November 16–18, during which Michael Park took over the role. Check out the photos!

Esparza recently stated, "I had a concussion, I got hit in the head head at work," he said. "Six doctors told me not to come to work but I kept coming anyway because I'm really stubborn and I like doing the show. But eventually I just had to take their advice and rest for a couple days."

Galileo marks Esparza's first Broadway appearance in 14 years. The production began previews on Tuesday, November 10, and is scheduled to officially open on Sunday, December 6.

Inspired by the life of the groundbreaking astronomer and scientist, Galileo features a book by Danny Strong and an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Tony Award nominee David Neumann.

In the musical, Galileo's discoveries challenge humanity's understanding of the universe, placing him in conflict with the most powerful institution on Earth. As his trusted confidant Maffeo Barberini (Jeremy Kushnier) ascends to power, friendship gives way to betrayal, while Galileo's dreams for himself and his brilliant daughter Virginia Galilei (Joy Woods) begin to slip away.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone