Photos: Raúl Esparza Returns to Broadway in GALILEO, Now in Previews

Broadway welcomed four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza back to the stage for the first time in 14 years as he made his return in the new Broadway musical Galileo, which celebrated its first preview at the Shubert Theatre. Galileo will officially open on Sunday, December 6. See photos from the first preview!

Inspired by the life of the groundbreaking astronomer and scientist, Galileo stars Esparza, Jeremy Kushnier, and Tony and Grammy Award nominee Joy Woods, with a book by Danny Strong and an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner. Galileo is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Tony Award nominee David Neumann.

Alongside Esparza, Kushnier and Woods, Galileo features Bradley Dean, Jordon Lee Garcia, and Javier Muñoz, with an ensemble including Gabrielle Elisabeth, Adam Halpin, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Terica Marie, Rob Marnell, Alexander Mendoza, Ramone Nelson, Matty Palmer, Chase Peacock, David Rowen, Madeleine Spacapan, Erica Sweany, and swings Nicci Claspell, Ninako Donville, Cameron Johnson, Michał Kołaczkowski, and Noah Plomgren. Grammy Award winner Michael Park alternates as 'Galileo Galilei' at certain performances.

Galileo is the new Broadway musical about the man whose discoveries rocked our universe. When luminary Galileo (Esparza) peers into the heavens, what he sees challenges humanity's understanding of the world. Unwilling to deny the truth, Galileo finds himself in a fight with the most powerful institution on Earth. As his trusted confidant Maffeo Barberini (Kushnier) ascends to power, friendship leads to betrayal, and the dreams Galileo has envisioned for himself and for his brilliant daughter Virginia Galilei (Woods) begin to slip away.

Photo credit: Austin Ruffer

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