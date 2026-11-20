Jamie Lloyd's production of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell, celebrated its official Broadway opening on November 19, 2026, at the Winter Garden Theatre. Check out photos from the opening night celebration below!

The production marks Atwell's Broadway debut and is playing a strictly limited engagement through January 10, 2027.

Hiddleston stars as Benedick opposite Atwell as Beatrice in Shakespeare's romantic comedy about love, deception and mistaken identities. Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the production arrives on Broadway following its London engagement.

The cast also features Mara Huf as Hero, Mika Onyx Johnson as Borachio, Gerald Kyd as Don Pedro, Forbes Masson as Leonato, Phillip Olagoke as Friar Francis, Mason Alexander Park as Margaret, James Phoon as Claudio and Tim Steed as Don John.

The creative team includes scenic and Costume Designer Soutra Gilmour, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designers and composers Ben and Max Ringham, and choreographer Fabian Aloise.

Produced by The Jamie Lloyd Company, Much Ado About Nothing continues its limited 10-week Broadway engagement at the Winter Garden Theatre through Sunday, January 10, 2027.

What did the critics think of the production? Read all the reactions and reviews in our roundup.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Hayley Atwell and Ned Wolfgang Kelly



Hayley Atwell and Ned Wolfgang Kelly



Alexander Varga



Alexander Varga



Signage at The Winter Garden Theatre