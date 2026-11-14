Video: Watch Joy Woods Perform 'World in a Blaze' At GALILEO Sitzprobe







Footage from the sitzprobe for the new Broadway musical Galileo shows Tony and Grammy Award nominee Joy Woods performing 'World in a Blaze' with the production's orchestra. Check out the video!

Inspired by the life of the groundbreaking astronomer and scientist, Galileo features a book by Danny Strong and an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner. Galileo is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Tony Award nominee David Neumann. The musical stars four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza in the title role. Esparza is making his first Broadway appearance in 14 years, as BroadwayWorld reported when the production began previews.

Galileo is the electrifying and explosive new Broadway musical about the man whose discoveries rocked our universe. When luminary Galileo (Esparza) peers into the heavens, what he sees challenges humanity’s understanding of the world. Unwilling to deny the truth, Galileo finds himself in a fight with the most powerful institution on Earth. As his trusted confidant Maffeo Barberini (Kushnier) ascends to power, friendship leads to betrayal, and the dreams Galileo has envisioned for himself and for his brilliant daughter Virginia Galilei (Woods) begin to slip away. Belief, ambition, and love pull the trio out of orbit, each confronting what they’re willing to sacrifice for what matters most.

Galileo Broadway CastPhotosVideosReviewsGrosses Tickets

In addition to Esparza and Woods, the Broadway cast includes Jeremy Kushnier, Bradley Dean, Jordon Lee Garcia, and Javier Muñoz, joined by an ensemble. Galileo played its first preview on Tuesday, November 10, and is scheduled to open officially on Sunday, December 6.

The company's first preview bows were captured in a separate video.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone