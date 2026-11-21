Get a sneak peek at 13 Going on 30: The Musical as it makes its North American premiere in Toronto at the Princess of Wales Theatre. Mirvish Productions will present the show from December 1, 2026, through January 24, 2027. Check out the video!

The musical is a stage adaptation of the 2004 film starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. Garner, the film's original star, is serving as Executive Producer of the new stage version. The story centers on the choices people make, the friends they choose, and the idea of never losing your sparkle.

The Toronto engagement follows the show's world premiere in Manchester, which sold out and received award nominations. Mirvish is presenting the North American premiere as a limited run, with information and tickets available through the Mirvish website.

Jenna Rink is an adorably awkward 13-year-old girl who wishes she could skip over the misery of high school. When her birthday wish comes true, Jenna magically wakes up as an adult to find herself “thirty, flirty and thriving”. She's the editor of a fashion magazine with a seemingly perfect life. But as she begins to unravel the mystery of who she has become, Jenna is taken on a journey to discover what, and who, really matters.

Based on the beloved 2004 film starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, with the film's original star Jennifer Garner now acting as Executive Producer of this new stage adaptation, 13 GOING ON 30 – THE MUSICAL is a hilarious and heart-warming celebration of the choices we make, the friends we choose, and the joy of never losing your sparkle. The story you love, now with incredible original songs, 13 GOING ON 30 – THE MUSICAL is a feel-great reminder that being yourself never gets old.

13 GOING ON 30 – THE MUSICAL is written by the film writers Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa with songs by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner (First Date, Broadway; High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Disney+). It is directed by the award-winning Andy Fickman (Heathers, She's The Man) with choreography by Jennifer Weber (& Juliet West End, Broadway and UK and Ireland & North American tour).

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