This week's BroadwayWorld Crossword is up, and it rewards anyone who followed the news closely. The grid is 17 by 17, with 17 answers: seven people, six shows, one venue and one theatre term.

The clues draw on a busy few days. Grammy season has begun, with a fresh round of Broadway nominations. A pair of stage and screen favorites announced a concert tour. A new play from two well-known collaborators is headed to a downtown New York stage. A cast member from a long-running hit looked back on her path to the show, and two other productions made headlines with a video and a red-carpet night.

If you read along, many of these answers will come quickly. If you didn't, the crossings will help, and a few evergreen entries are in there to steady your footing.

The puzzle is free to play and needs no login. Log in and your progress saves across devices, your weekly streak grows, and a fast solve can land you on the leaderboard. Earlier puzzles are waiting in the archive, and you can sign up under the puzzle for an email when the next one arrives. A new crossword goes up every Sunday.

Play the November 22 Crossword

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