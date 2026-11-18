Raúl Esparza has extended his absence from Galileo on Broadway as he continues to recover from a concussion. The production revealed on Instagram that Esparza will miss both performances on Wednesday, November 18, at 2pm and 8pm, with Michael Park stepping into the title role. Esparza was previously out of the production on November 16 and 17.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Esparza has been experiencing lingering effects from the injury sustained in rehearsal. Esparza stars in the title role of the new Broadway musical, marking his first Broadway appearance in 14 years. The production began previews on Tuesday, November 10, and is scheduled to officially open on Sunday, December 6.

Inspired by the life of the groundbreaking astronomer and scientist, Galileo features a book by Danny Strong and an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Tony Award nominee David Neumann.

Galileo Broadway CastPhotosVideosReviewsGrosses Tickets

In the musical, Galileo's discoveries challenge humanity's understanding of the universe, placing him in conflict with the most powerful institution on Earth. As his trusted confidant Maffeo Barberini (Jeremy Kushnier) ascends to power, friendship gives way to betrayal, while Galileo's dreams for himself and his brilliant daughter Virginia Galilei (Joy Woods) begin to slip away.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming