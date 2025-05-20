Photos: Rachel Sussman Receives Jewish Queer Icon Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hundreds gathered at Lincoln Center on Monday evening to honor Tony Award-winning producer Rachel Sussman and support JQY (Jewish Queer Youth), the largest direct service provider for queer Jewish teens and young adults. Take a look at photos from the evening below.

In remarks accepting the inaugural Jewish Queer Icon Award, Sussman, Broadway producing credits include Suffs, Just for Us, and Parade, said “I see this award as an opportunity to live up to the status of icon. To be a role model to the young people of JQY that I wish I had growing up; to motivate them to pursue their biggest, boldest dreams.”

The program was hosted by Julia Lester, directed by Leigh Silverman and music directed by Julianne B. Merrill. Nikki M. James, who earned a Tony nomination for her performance as Ida B. Wells in Suffs, performed “Keep Marching” from the show. The evening also featured performances from Zachary Noah Piser, Ben Levi Ross, Esther Fallick, Dana Goldberg and JJ Maley.

Rachael Fried, executive director of JQY, recalled Sussman’s first visit to JQY’s drop-in center when she played improv games with the youth and “debating whether or not going by the name Suss is, in fact, suss,” referencing popular Gen Z slang. Of Sussman, Fried said, “Since then, she’s become a fierce advocate, supporter and cheerleader for the organization, running programming, sending JQYers to Broadway shows, and opening doors for both the organization and JQYers individually. Our youth could not be luckier to have a role model like her.”

In her remarks, Fried also touched on the importance of the moment, saying: “We’re living in a tough moment. At JQY these days, we often feel stuck between worlds, not feeling like we totally fit in with the Jewish community or the queer community. And while society has made strides over the last decade in some areas, it can feel like we are regressing, especially for trans and non-binary youth who are just trying to live life as their full selves, while the country debates their right to exist.”

Broadway stars Ben Platt, Rachel Brosnahan, Laura Benanti, Shana Taub, and Alex Edelman also offered words of celebration in a video compilation honoring Sussman.

Photo Credit: Abbie Sophia Photography for JQY