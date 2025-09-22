Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, September 19, Broadway alums Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale attended an Audible event, which celebrated the brand's Romance Campaign and highlighted some of their newest releases from the category, including Rich Girl Summer, starring both performers. Take a look at photos from the event below!

The one-day activation took place at the Central Park Boathouse, where park-goers were invited to step into three immersive romance worlds: Modern, Romantasy, and Regency. They were brought to life with atmospheric details, photo-worthy moments, and the Audible Love Match Quiz - a playful Tinder-style experience that guests could complete on their phones while waiting in line to discover a romance title they can fall head over heels for.

Roaming “book boyfriends” and “book girlfriends,” inspired by Audible’s audio storytelling, kept guests engaged while they waited, before attendees set off on romance-themed rowboat rides across The Lake.