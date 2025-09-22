 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event

The performers recently starred in Audible's Rich Girl Summer audio production.

By: Sep. 22, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

On Friday, September 19, Broadway alums Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale attended an Audible event, which celebrated the brand's Romance Campaign and highlighted some of their newest releases from the category, including Rich Girl Summer, starring both performers. Take a look at photos from the event below!

The one-day activation took place at the Central Park Boathouse, where park-goers were invited to step into three immersive romance worlds: Modern, Romantasy, and Regency. They were brought to life with atmospheric details, photo-worthy moments, and the Audible Love Match Quiz - a playful Tinder-style experience that guests could complete on their phones while waiting in line to discover a romance title they can fall head over heels for.

Roaming “book boyfriends” and “book girlfriends,” inspired by Audible’s audio storytelling, kept guests engaged while they waited, before attendees set off on romance-themed rowboat rides across The Lake.

Rich Girl Summer, the new Audible original production featuring Soo and Pasquale from author Lily Chu, premiered on July 10th.

Soo is best known for originating the role of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton in Broadway's critically acclaimed show Hamilton, earning her Tony and Emmy nominations, and winning a Grammy. She also played the role of 'Guenevere' in Broadway's Camelot and 'Cinderella' in the James Lapine & Stephen Sondheim revival of Into the Woods. In 2018, she co-starred on Broadway opposite Uma Thurman in the play "The Parisian Woman," and in 2017, Soo played the title role in the Broadway musical "Amelie".

Steven Pasquale was most recently seen Off-Broadway in Teeth, Here We Are, and Assassins. His Broadway credits include American Son, Junk, The Bridges of Madison County, and Reasons to Be Pretty. He is best known for his role as the New York City Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician Sean Garrity in the series Rescue Me. He made his television debut on the HBO series Six Feet Under.

Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Audible

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image
Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer, Audible, Inc.

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image
Jessy Solomon

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image
Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image
Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image
Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image
Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image
Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image
Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image
Phillipa Soo 

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image
Steven Pasquale 

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image
Zoë Chao

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event ImageZoë Chao

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event ImageZoë Chao

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event ImageZoë Chao

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image
Bob Carrigan, CEO of Audible, Inc.; Phillipa Soo, Steven Pasquale and Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer, Audible, Inc.

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image
Bob Carrigan, CEO of Audible, Inc.; Phillipa Soo, Steven Pasqual and Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer, Audible, Inc. 

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image
Bob Carrigan, CEO of Audible, Inc.; Phillipa Soo, Steven Pasqual and Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer, Audible, Inc. 

Photos: Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale Attend Romance-Themed Audible Event Image
Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo 


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

MJ the Musical
52 ratings

MJ the Musical
Just in Time
87 ratings

Just in Time
The Book of Mormon
79 ratings

The Book of Mormon
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
59 ratings

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos