Photos: Bernadette Peters, Sutton Foster and More at Fetch Pet Gala After Party

The inaugural Fetch Pet Gala hosted by Fetch Pet Insurance at the Carlyle in New York City raised over $530,000 in one night for lifesaving nonprofits, marking an extraordinary evening of purpose and performance. The funds will directly support Broadway Cares, Broadway Barks, Project Street Vet and Wags & Walks, helping pets and their people access medical care, safe shelter and essential support.

The evening featured Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters, Sutton Foster and Leslie Odom Jr. delivering breathtaking performances during dinner:

Peters and Foster served as masters of ceremonies guiding attendees through a night of music, storytelling and celebration. The festivities continued at the Fetch Pet After Party presented by Kismet, where guests were surprised by John Legend, who delivered a show-stopping piano set. His intimate performance transformed the elegant evening into a private concert, providing the perfect crescendo to a star-studded night celebrating compassion, connection and community.