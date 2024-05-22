Photos: Patti Lupone, Justin Peck and More Turn Out for Atlantic Theater Company's 2024 Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Atlantic Theater Company presented their 2024 Gala on Monday, April 29, 2024 at The Plaza (768 Fifth Avenue). See photos from the event.

This year, Atlantic is celebrated with a fabulous lineup including Patti LuPone, Natalie Venetia Belcon & the band of Buena Vista Social Club™ the Musical featuring Renesito Avich, David Oquendo, Sebastian Guerrero, Román Díaz, Guido Gonzalez, Mauricio Herrera, Hery Paz, Gustavo Schartz, and Eddie Venegas, Jamestown Revival, and Daisy the Great, with special guests Saheem Ali, Patricia Delgado, Justin Levine, Justin Peck, Marco Ramirez, and Adam Rapp.

Proceeds from the Gala will support Atlantic’s productions, new play and musical development, and arts education initiatives.

Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster/Jay Brady