Photos: Patti Lupone, Justin Peck and More Turn Out for Atlantic Theater Company's 2024 Gala

Proceeds from the Gala will support Atlantic’s productions, new play and musical development, and arts education initiatives.
Atlantic Theater Company presented their 2024 Gala on Monday, April 29, 2024 at The Plaza (768 Fifth Avenue). See photos from the event.
This year, Atlantic is celebrated with a fabulous lineup including Patti LuPone, Natalie Venetia Belcon & the band of Buena Vista Social Club™ the Musical featuring Renesito Avich, David Oquendo, Sebastian Guerrero, Román Díaz, Guido Gonzalez, Mauricio Herrera, Hery Paz, Gustavo Schartz, and Eddie Venegas, Jamestown Revival, and Daisy the Great, with special guests Saheem Ali, Patricia Delgado, Justin Levine, Justin Peck, Marco Ramirez, and Adam Rapp.
Proceeds from the Gala will support Atlantic’s productions, new play and musical development, and arts education initiatives.
Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster/Jay Brady
Zach Chance and Jonathan Clay
The company of Buena Vista Social Club performs at the Atlantic gala.
Jennifer Prescott, Brian d'Arcy James, Neil Pepe, Jeffory Lawson and guests
Adam Rapp, Zach Chance, Justin Levine, and Jonathan Clay
Mary McCann and Jeffory Lawson
BD Wong and Robert Schnorr
Byron Jennings, Carolyn McCormick
Brian d'Arcy James and Jennifer Prescott
Neil Pepe, Mary McCann, Lena Pepe, and Juliette Pepe
Phyllis Kao and guest
Bernardo Ochoa, Matti Dunietz, Kelley Nicole Dugan, Mina Walke
Matti Dunietz, Mina Walker, Kelley Nicole Dugan, Bernardo Ochoa
Natalie Venetia Belcon and Julio Monge
Mary McCann and Jeffory Lawson
David Oquendo, Patricia Delgado, Justin Peck, and Julio Monge
Company and band members from Buena Vista Social Club
BD Wong, Shayan Lotfi, Jennifer Chang, and Rosalind Chao
Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado
Shayan Lotfi, BD Wong, Rosalind Chao, and Jennifer Chang
Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck
Orin Wolf, Saheem Ali, Patricia Delgado, Justin Peck and guest
Buena Vista Social Club performance
Julio Monge, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Phyllis Kao, Saheem Ali, Karen Francis, and guest
Atlantic gala guests enjoying each other's company
Neil Pepe, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Juliette Pepe, Julio Monge
The main ballroom
Saheem Ali and guest
Byron Jennings, Carolyn McCormick, Jeffory Lawson and guest
Matti Dunietz, Kelley Nicole Dugan, Mina Walker, Bernardo Ochoa
Zach Chance, Justin Levine, Jonathan Clay, Adam Rapp, and Jeffory Lawson
Videos