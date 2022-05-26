Photos: Patti LuPone & Katrina Lenk Visit 92NY For GREAT PERFORMANCES: KEEPING COMPANY WITH SONDHEIM

Stars of Company's Broadway revival, Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk joined 92NY for a conversation following an advance screening of the upcoming documentary from Great Performances on THIRTEEN, Keeping Company with Sondheim.

Following the screening, Lenk and LuPone discussed how the show is transformed by the Bobby/Bobbie switch, stories of working with Sondheim, Company's enduring resonance, and more.



At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, "The Ladies who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side," and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."

Company stars Two-time Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone as Joanne, Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, and Bobby Conte as P.J., Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Manu Narayan as Theo, and Rashidra Scott as Susan.