Photos: Party With The Stars Inside The Tonys Afterparty At The Carlyle Hotel

Last night, the legendary Tony Awards afterparty hosted by Rick Miramontez and John Gore at The Carlyle Hotel returned, following the 76th Annual Tony Awards ceremony.

VIP guests included Tony Award Lifetime Achievement winner Joel Grey, his daughter Jennifer Grey, Aaron Rodgers, Annie Murphy, Tony winners Michael Arden (Parade), Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo), Alex Newell (Shucked), J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Jessica Chastain (A Doll’s House), Rachel Brosnahan (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window), Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo), Brian D’Arcy James (Into the Woods), Jordan Roth, Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo), Jeremy O. Harris, Wayne Brady (The Wiz), Ben Platt (Parade), Miriam Silverman (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window), Arian Moayed (A Doll’s House), Brandon Uranowitz (Leopoldstadt), Dylan Mulvaney, Myles Frost, Alex Edelman (Just For Us), and other special guests made their way through Bemelmans’s Bar, to The Café Carlyle and upstairs to the disco with DJ Memphy.

The exclusive party was the most sought out invite of the evening creating lines down the block. Guests were treated to late night sliders and fries leaving guests trickling out of The Carlyle at 5am.

Photo Credit: Little Fang