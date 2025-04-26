 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Heidi Klum Visit SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway!

They saw the show on April 25, 2025.

By: Apr. 26, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum all came to see the Broadway musical Sunset Boulevard. After the show, they joined the cast backstage. See below for the photos! 

About the show 

Famed movie star Norma Desmond has been cast out of the Hollywood limelight. Living in a suffocating world of dreams, memories and regrets, a chance encounter with screenwriter Joe Gillis may be her only hope — unless their volatile affair destroys them both

Before it was a musical, Sunset Boulevard was a 1950 film noir directed and co-written by Billy Wilder. The film is led by Gloria Swanson as Norma Desmond, a former silent-film star who draws him into her deranged fantasy world, where she dreams of making a triumphant return to the screen.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Heidi Klum Visit SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway! Image
Nicole Scherzinger, Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey

Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Heidi Klum Visit SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway! Image
Nicole Scherzinger and Oprah Winfrey

Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Heidi Klum Visit SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway! Image
Gayle King, Nicole Scherzinger and Oprah Winfrey

Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Heidi Klum Visit SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway! Image
Gayle King, Nicole Scherzinger and Oprah Winfrey

Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Heidi Klum Visit SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway! Image
Cameron Harrison, Thando Dlomo, Gayle King, Nicole Scherzinger and Oprah Winfrey

Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Heidi Klum Visit SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway! Image
Tom Francis and Oprah Winfrey

Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Heidi Klum Visit SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway! Image
Grace Hodgett Young, Tom Francis, Oprah Winfrey, Director Jamie Lloyd, Nicole Scherzinger, David Thaxton and Heidi Klum

Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Heidi Klum Visit SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway! Image
Gayle King, Grace Hodgett Young, Tom Francis, Oprah Winfrey, Director Jamie Lloyd, Nicole Scherzinger, David Thaxton and Heidi Klum

Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Heidi Klum Visit SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway! Image
Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey & Heidi Klum pose with The Cast of "Sunset Blvd"

Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Heidi Klum Visit SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway! Image
Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Scherzinger and Heidi Klum

Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Heidi Klum Visit SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway! Image
Heidi Klum and Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Heidi Klum Visit SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway! Image
Heidi Klum and Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Heidi Klum Visit SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway! Image
Heidi Klum and Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Heidi Klum Visit SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway! Image
Heidi Klum and Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Heidi Klum Visit SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway! Image
Heidi Klum


Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Sunset Boulevard Logo Pin Sunset Boulevard Logo Pin
Buy a Sunset Boulevard Logo Beanie Sunset Boulevard Logo Beanie
Buy a Sunset Boulevard Logo Magnet Sunset Boulevard Logo Magnet
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos