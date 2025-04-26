Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Heidi Klum Visit SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway!

Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum all came to see the Broadway musical Sunset Boulevard. After the show, they joined the cast backstage. See below for the photos!

About the show

Famed movie star Norma Desmond has been cast out of the Hollywood limelight. Living in a suffocating world of dreams, memories and regrets, a chance encounter with screenwriter Joe Gillis may be her only hope — unless their volatile affair destroys them both

Before it was a musical, Sunset Boulevard was a 1950 film noir directed and co-written by Billy Wilder. The film is led by Gloria Swanson as Norma Desmond, a former silent-film star who draws him into her deranged fantasy world, where she dreams of making a triumphant return to the screen.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Nicole Scherzinger, Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey



Nicole Scherzinger and Oprah Winfrey



Gayle King, Nicole Scherzinger and Oprah Winfrey



Cameron Harrison, Thando Dlomo, Gayle King, Nicole Scherzinger and Oprah Winfrey



Tom Francis and Oprah Winfrey



Grace Hodgett Young, Tom Francis, Oprah Winfrey, Director Jamie Lloyd, Nicole Scherzinger, David Thaxton and Heidi Klum



Gayle King, Grace Hodgett Young, Tom Francis, Oprah Winfrey, Director Jamie Lloyd, Nicole Scherzinger, David Thaxton and Heidi Klum



Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey & Heidi Klum pose with The Cast of "Sunset Blvd"



Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Scherzinger and Heidi Klum



Heidi Klum and Nicole Scherzinger



