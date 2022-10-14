Photos: On the Red Carpet of MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW - A JOURNEY THROUGH LIFE

Melissa Etheridge's new solo show is now playing Off-Broadway! 'Melissa Etheridge: My Window - A Journey Through Life' will play 12 performances at New World Stages.

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Melissa Etheridge has lit up airwaves and arenas across the world for more than two decades with instant classics like "I'm the Only One," "Come to My Window," "I Want to Come Over", and more.

In her world premiere theatrical solo show My Window - A Journey Through Life,the Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer/songwriter offers an intimate experience like never before, inviting theatergoers into an exhilarating evening of storytelling and music. From tales of her childhood in Kansas to her groundbreaking career highlights - with all of life's hits and deep cuts between - Etheridge opens her heart & soul on stage to fearlessly dazzle audiences of all generations.

My Window - A Journey Through Life is written by Melissa Etheridge, with additional material by Linda Wallem-Etheridge ("Nurse Jackie" showrunner, "That '70s Show"), and directed by Amy Tinkham (Aerosmith's "Deuces Are Wild" Las Vegas Residency, Dancing with the Stars Live). The creative team includes scenic design by Emmy Award nominee Bruce Rodgers (Super Bowl Halftime shows since 2010), lighting design by Abigail Rosen Holmes (Phish, David Byrne's "Contemporary Color"), Projection Design by Olivia Sebesky (James Taylor, Chad Deity), and sound design by Colle Bustin (West Side Story).

The ticket range is $59 - $129. The performance schedule is Thursday, October 13 - Sunday, October 16 at 8PM; Thursday, October 20 - Sunday, October 23 at 8PM; and Wednesday, October 26 - Saturday, October 29 at 8PM.

