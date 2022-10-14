Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: On the Red Carpet of MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW - A JOURNEY THROUGH LIFE

Etheridge offers an intimate experience like never before, inviting theatergoers into an exhilarating evening of storytelling and music.

Oct. 14, 2022  

Melissa Etheridge's new solo show is now playing Off-Broadway! 'Melissa Etheridge: My Window - A Journey Through Life' will play 12 performances at New World Stages.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Melissa Etheridge has lit up airwaves and arenas across the world for more than two decades with instant classics like "I'm the Only One," "Come to My Window," "I Want to Come Over", and more.

In her world premiere theatrical solo show My Window - A Journey Through Life,the Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer/songwriter offers an intimate experience like never before, inviting theatergoers into an exhilarating evening of storytelling and music. From tales of her childhood in Kansas to her groundbreaking career highlights - with all of life's hits and deep cuts between - Etheridge opens her heart & soul on stage to fearlessly dazzle audiences of all generations.

My Window - A Journey Through Life is written by Melissa Etheridge, with additional material by Linda Wallem-Etheridge ("Nurse Jackie" showrunner, "That '70s Show"), and directed by Amy Tinkham (Aerosmith's "Deuces Are Wild" Las Vegas Residency, Dancing with the Stars Live). The creative team includes scenic design by Emmy Award nominee Bruce Rodgers (Super Bowl Halftime shows since 2010), lighting design by Abigail Rosen Holmes (Phish, David Byrne's "Contemporary Color"), Projection Design by Olivia Sebesky (James Taylor, Chad Deity), and sound design by Colle Bustin (West Side Story).

The ticket range is $59 - $129. The performance schedule is Thursday, October 13 - Sunday, October 16 at 8PM; Thursday, October 20 - Sunday, October 23 at 8PM; and Wednesday, October 26 - Saturday, October 29 at 8PM.

Learn more at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203281®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmelissaetheridge.com%2Fmywindow%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Melissa Etheridge
Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge
Melissa Etheridge

Linda Wallem Etheridge
Linda Wallem Etheridge

Linda Wallem Etheridge and Director Amy Tinkham
Linda Wallem Etheridge and Director Amy Tinkham

Kathy Najimy
Kathy Najimy

Kathy Najimy
Kathy Najimy

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Tiler Peck
Tiler Peck

Tiler Peck
Tiler Peck

Tiler Peck
Tiler Peck

Kathryn Gallagher
Kathryn Gallagher

Kathryn Gallagher
Kathryn Gallagher

Jane Bruce
Jane Bruce

Jane Bruce
Jane Bruce

Jane Bruce and Kathryn Gallagher
Jane Bruce and Kathryn Gallagher

Kenny Ortega
Kenny Ortega

Kathy Najimy and Kenny Ortega
Kathy Najimy and Kenny Ortega

Kenny Ortega and Paul Becker
Kenny Ortega and Paul Becker

Kathy Najimy and Dan Finnerty
Kathy Najimy and Dan Finnerty

Director Amy Tinkham and Associate Director Jaimie Selke
Director Amy Tinkham and Associate Director Jaimie Selke

Director Amy Tinkham
Director Amy Tinkham

Photos: On the Red Carpet of MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW - A JOURNEY THROUGH LIFE
Scenic Designer Bruce Rodgers, Lighting Designer Abigail Rosen Homes, Associate Director Jaimie Selke, Executive Producer Glenn Orsher, Director Amy Tinkham, Costume Designer Andrea Lauer, Projection Designer Olivia Sebesky, Lighting Programmer Felix Peralta and Comedy Consultant Wayne Wilson

Melissa Etheridge
Melissa Etheridge


