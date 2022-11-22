Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A Christmas Carol will play a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Nov. 22, 2022  

Jefferson Mays' universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is on Broadway this holiday season for a strictly limited 66-performance engagement at the Nederlander Theatre.

The production officially opened last night and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos from the red carpet below!

In this A Christmas Carol unlike any other - past, present or future, Jefferson Mays plays more than 50 roles, including a potato, in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed.

Produced by Hunter Arnold and Kayla Greenspan, A Christmas Carol is adapted by Mays, Susan Lyons, and Arden, and conceived by Arden and Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey. The production had a wildly acclaimed world premiere in 2018 at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse. In the winter of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, producer Hunter Arnold released a special filmed version of the production as way for theaters across the country to raise money and bring the magic of A Christmas Carol to 84 partner theaters across the country.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

A Christmas Carol
Jason Squatriglia, Hunter Arnold

A Christmas Carol
Jason Squatriglia, Hunter Arnold

A Christmas Carol
Jefferson Mays, Susan Lyons

A Christmas Carol
Jefferson Mays, Susan Lyons

A Christmas Carol
Danny Gardner

A Christmas Carol
Danny Gardner

A Christmas Carol
Peter Bradbury

A Christmas Carol
Peter Bradbury

A Christmas Carol
Alex Mandell

A Christmas Carol
Alex Mandell

A Christmas Carol
Joe Gorga, Antonia Gorga, Melissa Gorga

A Christmas Carol
Joe Gorga, Antonia Gorga, Melissa Gorga

A Christmas Carol
Melissa Gorga

A Christmas Carol
Melissa Gorga

A Christmas Carol
Shuler Hensley, Paula Hensley, Grayson Hensley

A Christmas Carol
Shuler Hensley, Paula Hensley, Grayson Hensley

A Christmas Carol
Gabrielle Carrubba, Sky Lakota-Lynch

A Christmas Carol
Gabrielle Carrubba, Sky Lakota-Lynch

A Christmas Carol
Benjamin Pajak

A Christmas Carol
Benjamin Pajak

A Christmas Carol
Christy Altomare, Chris Crook

A Christmas Carol
Christy Altomare, Chris Crook

A Christmas Carol
Gino Cosculluela and guest

A Christmas Carol
Gino Cosculluela and guest

A Christmas Carol
Camryn Manheim, Brian Keane

A Christmas Carol
Camryn Manheim, Brian Keane

A Christmas Carol
Camryn Manheim

A Christmas Carol
Camryn Manheim

A Christmas Carol
Danny Gardner, Emily Larger

A Christmas Carol
Danny Gardner, Emily Larger

A Christmas Carol
Emma Crow

A Christmas Carol
Emma Crow

A Christmas Carol
Doug Wright, David Clement

A Christmas Carol
Doug Wright, David Clement

A Christmas Carol
Jayne Houdyshell

A Christmas Carol
Jayne Houdyshell

A Christmas Carol
Claybourne Elder

A Christmas Carol
Claybourne Elder

A Christmas Carol
Sean Grandillo

A Christmas Carol
Sean Grandillo

A Christmas Carol
Hayley Podschun, Alex Wyse

A Christmas Carol
Hayley Podschun, Alex Wyse

A Christmas Carol
Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt, and family

A Christmas Carol
Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt, and family

A Christmas Carol
Danny Burstein

A Christmas Carol
Danny Burstein

A Christmas Carol
Remy Auberjonois, Kate Nowlin

A Christmas Carol
Remy Auberjonois, Kate Nowlin

A Christmas Carol
Philip Boykin

A Christmas Carol
Philip Boykin

A Christmas Carol
Jason Veasey

A Christmas Carol
Jason Veasey

A Christmas Carol
Bonnie Milligan

A Christmas Carol
Bonnie Milligan

A Christmas Carol
Adriane Lenox

A Christmas Carol
Adriane Lenox

A Christmas Carol
Helen J. Shen, Andrew Barth Feldman, April Lavalle, Alex Boniello

A Christmas Carol
Helen J. Shen, Andrew Barth Feldman, April Lavalle, Alex Boniello

A Christmas Carol
Conrad Ricamora and guest

A Christmas Carol
Conrad Ricamora and guest

A Christmas Carol
Shereen Pimentel

A Christmas Carol
Shereen Pimentel

A Christmas Carol
Julia Haart

A Christmas Carol
Julia Haart

A Christmas Carol
Christopher Wheeldon, Ross Rayburn

A Christmas Carol
Christopher Wheeldon, Ross Rayburn

A Christmas Carol
Daniel K. Isaac, Nate Miller

A Christmas Carol
Daniel K. Isaac, Nate Miller

A Christmas Carol
Wesley Taylor

A Christmas Carol
Wesley Taylor

A Christmas Carol
Eddie Cooper

A Christmas Carol
Eddie Cooper

A Christmas Carol
Micaela Diamond

A Christmas Carol
Micaela Diamond

A Christmas Carol
Jay Armstrong Johnson

A Christmas Carol
Jay Armstrong Johnson

A Christmas Carol
Michael Arden, Dane Laffrey

A Christmas Carol
Michael Arden, Dane Laffrey

A Christmas Carol
Andy Mientus

A Christmas Carol
Andy Mientus

A Christmas Carol
Nikki M. James

A Christmas Carol
Nikki M. James

A Christmas Carol
Nikki M. James, Derek Oosterman

A Christmas Carol
Nikki M. James, Derek Oosterman


