Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
A Christmas Carol will play a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Jefferson Mays' universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is on Broadway this holiday season for a strictly limited 66-performance engagement at the Nederlander Theatre.
The production officially opened last night and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos from the red carpet below!
In this A Christmas Carol unlike any other - past, present or future, Jefferson Mays plays more than 50 roles, including a potato, in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed.
Produced by Hunter Arnold and Kayla Greenspan, A Christmas Carol is adapted by Mays, Susan Lyons, and Arden, and conceived by Arden and Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey. The production had a wildly acclaimed world premiere in 2018 at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse. In the winter of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, producer Hunter Arnold released a special filmed version of the production as way for theaters across the country to raise money and bring the magic of A Christmas Carol to 84 partner theaters across the country.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Jason Squatriglia, Hunter Arnold
Jason Squatriglia, Hunter Arnold
Joe Gorga, Antonia Gorga, Melissa Gorga
Joe Gorga, Antonia Gorga, Melissa Gorga
Shuler Hensley, Paula Hensley, Grayson Hensley
Shuler Hensley, Paula Hensley, Grayson Hensley
Gabrielle Carrubba, Sky Lakota-Lynch
Gabrielle Carrubba, Sky Lakota-Lynch
Christy Altomare, Chris Crook
Christy Altomare, Chris Crook
Gino Cosculluela and guest
Gino Cosculluela and guest
Danny Gardner, Emily Larger
Danny Gardner, Emily Larger
Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt, and family
Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt, and family
Helen J. Shen, Andrew Barth Feldman, April Lavalle, Alex Boniello
Helen J. Shen, Andrew Barth Feldman, April Lavalle, Alex Boniello
Conrad Ricamora and guest
Conrad Ricamora and guest
Julia Haart
Julia Haart
Christopher Wheeldon, Ross Rayburn
Christopher Wheeldon, Ross Rayburn
Nikki M. James, Derek Oosterman
Nikki M. James, Derek Oosterman
