Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Jefferson Mays' universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is on Broadway this holiday season for a strictly limited 66-performance engagement at the Nederlander Theatre.

The production officially opened last night and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos from the red carpet below!

A Christmas Carol will play a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, January 1, 2023.

In this A Christmas Carol unlike any other - past, present or future, Jefferson Mays plays more than 50 roles, including a potato, in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed.

Produced by Hunter Arnold and Kayla Greenspan, A Christmas Carol is adapted by Mays, Susan Lyons, and Arden, and conceived by Arden and Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey. The production had a wildly acclaimed world premiere in 2018 at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse. In the winter of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, producer Hunter Arnold released a special filmed version of the production as way for theaters across the country to raise money and bring the magic of A Christmas Carol to 84 partner theaters across the country.

