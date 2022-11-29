A CHRISTMAS CAROL Announces In-Person Rush Policy

The critically acclaimed production of A Christmas Carol starring Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays, has announced its in-person rush policy.

Starting tomorrow, November 30, a limited number of $30 in-person rush tickets will be available when the Nederlander Theatre box office (208 West 41st Street) opens at 10 AM (Tuesday - Saturday) or 12 PM (Sunday). Tickets are subject to availability and may be partial view. There is a limit of two tickets per person. In-person rush tickets will only be offered through Sunday, December 18. Tickets for this strictly limited engagement through Sunday, January 1, 2023 are also available at www.ticketmaster.com and at the Nederlander Theatre box office.

In this A Christmas Carol unlike any other - past, present or future, Jefferson Mays plays more than 50 roles, including a potato, in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed.

Directed by the acclaimed, two-time Tony Award nominee Michael Arden, adapted by Mays, Susan Lyons, and Arden, and conceived by Arden and Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey, A Christmas Carol had a wildly acclaimed world premiere in 2018 at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse. In the winter of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, producer Hunter Arnold released a special filmed version of the production as way for theaters across the country to raise money and bring the magic of A Christmas Carol to 84 partner theaters across the country.

The creative team includes Dane Laffrey (scenic and costume design), Ben Stanton (lighting design), Joshua D. Reid (sound design), Lucy Mackinnon (projection design), Cookie Jordan (hair, wig, and makeup design), Stephen Kopel, CSA & Carrie Gardner, CSA, C12 Casting (casting directors), and Justin Scribner (associate director and production stage manager).

A Christmas Carol is produced by Hunter Arnold, Kayla Greenspan, Randy Pitchford, Archer Entertainment, MTTM Theatrics, and Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla/John Paterakis.