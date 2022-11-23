Video: Jefferson Mays Brings A CHRISTMAS CAROL Back to Broadway

It just takes one man to bring the magic of the holiday season to Broadway! Jefferson Mays' universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol has officially arrived on Broadway this holiday season for a strictly limited 66-performance engagement at the Nederlander Theatre.

In this A Christmas Carol unlike any other - past, present or future, Jefferson Mays plays more than 50 roles, including a potato, in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for opening night and we are taking you behind the scenes with Mays and more below!