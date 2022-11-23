Video: Jefferson Mays Brings A CHRISTMAS CAROL Back to Broadway
A Christmas Carol is now running on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre.
It just takes one man to bring the magic of the holiday season to Broadway! Jefferson Mays' universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol has officially arrived on Broadway this holiday season for a strictly limited 66-performance engagement at the Nederlander Theatre.
In this A Christmas Carol unlike any other - past, present or future, Jefferson Mays plays more than 50 roles, including a potato, in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed.
BroadwayWorld was on hand for opening night and we are taking you behind the scenes with Mays and more below!
November 23, 2022
