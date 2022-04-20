Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
How I Learned To Drive
Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE

How I Learned to Drive is running on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Apr. 20, 2022  

Just last night, Manhattan Theatre Club celebrated opening night of the Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

This Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece How I Learned to Drive reunites the two original stars with their award-winning director in a new production. Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker (Proof) and Tony nominee David Morse (The Iceman Cometh) head the cast of this remarkably timely and moving memory play about a woman coming to terms with a charismatic uncle who impacts her past, present and future life. Also returning is original cast member and Tony Award nominee Johanna Day, who is joined by Alyssa May Gold and Chris Myers. Directing is Mark Brokaw (Heisenberg).

BroadwayWorld was on hang for the big night and you can check out photos from the star-studded red carpet arrivals below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

