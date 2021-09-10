Photos: Michael Urie Hosts 'Opening Night at Bloomingdale's 59th Street'
The event featured performances from "Dear Evan Hansen", "Wicked", "The Lion King", "Aladdin", and "Diana The Musical."
Last night, actor and star of "Chicken and Biscuits" Michael Urie hosted "Opening Night at Bloomingdale's 59th Street", a celebration of New York City and Broadway taking place at the Bloomingdale's flagship.
The event featured performances by renowned Broadway productions ahead of their grand re-opening, including "Dear Evan Hansen", "Wicked", "The Lion King", "Aladdin", and "Diana The Musical", along with live art such as FIT's annual public art project, Chalk FIT, which debuted murals inspired by the performing Broadway productions.
Bloomingdale's on-site restaurants also featured Broadway-themed drinks and bites, like the "Broadway Burger" at FLIP and "Wicked" fro-yo with green sprinkles at Forty Carrots.
Check out photos from the event below!
Hayley Podschun and Dee Roscioli
Bloomingdale's pizza truck
Big Brown Cow
Serendipity3 restaurant pop-up
Mural by Chalk FIT
Kissy Simmons and Dashaun Young
Mural by Chalk FIT
Mural in progress by Chalk FIT
Roe Hartrampf and Michael Urie
Jarrod Spector, Michael Urie and Kelli Barrett
Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett
Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett
Nicole Van Geisen and Jessica Phillips
Zach Piser
Gabi Carrubba and Zach Piser
Hayley Podschun and Dee Roscioli
Broadway stars
Gabi Carrubba, Jessica Phillips, Nicole Van Geisen and Zach Piser
Hayley Podschun and Dee Roscioli
Michael Maliakel and Michael James Scott
Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett
Rema Webb, Dashaun Young and Kissy Simmons
Michael Maliakel and Michael James Scott
Erin Davie, Roe Hartrampf and Judy Kaye
Mural inspired by "Aladdin" and created by Chalk FIT
Kissy Simmons and Dashaun Young
Mural inspired by "The Lion King" and created by Chalk FIT
Mural inspired by "Diana: The Musical" and created by Chalk FIT
Window inspired by "Dear Evan Hansen"
Mural inspired by "Wicked" and created by Chalk FIT
Window inspired by "Aladdin"
Window inspired by "Diana: The Musical"
Window inspired by "The Lion King"
Window inspired by "Wicked"