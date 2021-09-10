Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Michael Urie Hosts 'Opening Night at Bloomingdale's 59th Street'

The event featured performances from "Dear Evan Hansen", "Wicked", "The Lion King", "Aladdin", and "Diana The Musical."

Sep. 10, 2021  

Last night, actor and star of "Chicken and Biscuits" Michael Urie hosted "Opening Night at Bloomingdale's 59th Street", a celebration of New York City and Broadway taking place at the Bloomingdale's flagship.

The event featured performances by renowned Broadway productions ahead of their grand re-opening, including "Dear Evan Hansen", "Wicked", "The Lion King", "Aladdin", and "Diana The Musical", along with live art such as FIT's annual public art project, Chalk FIT, which debuted murals inspired by the performing Broadway productions.

Bloomingdale's on-site restaurants also featured Broadway-themed drinks and bites, like the "Broadway Burger" at FLIP and "Wicked" fro-yo with green sprinkles at Forty Carrots.

Check out photos from the event below!

Hayley Podschun and Dee Roscioli

Michael Urie

Bloomingdale's pizza truck

Big Brown Cow

Serendipity3 restaurant pop-up

Rema Webb

Mural by Chalk FIT

Kissy Simmons and Dashaun Young

Mural by Chalk FIT

Mural in progress by Chalk FIT

Jeanna de Waal

Judy Kaye

Erin Davie and Roe Hartrampf

Judy Kaye and Jeanna de Waal


Roe Hartrampf and Michael Urie

Jarrod Spector, Michael Urie and Kelli Barrett

Jarrod Spector

Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett

Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett

Kelli Barrett

Michael Maliakel

Michael James Scott

Nicole Van Geisen and Jessica Phillips

Zach Piser

Gabi Carrubba and Zach Piser

Dee Roscioli

Hayley Podschun

Hayley Podschun and Dee Roscioli

Broadway stars

Michael Urie

Gabi Carrubba, Jessica Phillips, Nicole Van Geisen and Zach Piser

Hayley Podschun and Dee Roscioli

Michael Maliakel and Michael James Scott

Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett

Rema Webb, Dashaun Young and Kissy Simmons

Michael Maliakel and Michael James Scott

Erin Davie, Roe Hartrampf and Judy Kaye

Mural inspired by "Aladdin" and created by Chalk FIT

Kissy Simmons and Dashaun Young

Mural inspired by "The Lion King" and created by Chalk FIT

Mural inspired by "Diana: The Musical" and created by Chalk FIT

Window inspired by "Dear Evan Hansen"

Mural inspired by "Wicked" and created by Chalk FIT

Window inspired by "Aladdin"

Window inspired by "Diana: The Musical"

Window inspired by "The Lion King"

Window inspired by "Wicked"


