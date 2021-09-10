Photos: Michael Urie Hosts 'Opening Night at Bloomingdale's 59th Street'

Last night, actor and star of "Chicken and Biscuits" Michael Urie hosted "Opening Night at Bloomingdale's 59th Street", a celebration of New York City and Broadway taking place at the Bloomingdale's flagship.

The event featured performances by renowned Broadway productions ahead of their grand re-opening, including "Dear Evan Hansen", "Wicked", "The Lion King", "Aladdin", and "Diana The Musical", along with live art such as FIT's annual public art project, Chalk FIT, which debuted murals inspired by the performing Broadway productions.

Bloomingdale's on-site restaurants also featured Broadway-themed drinks and bites, like the "Broadway Burger" at FLIP and "Wicked" fro-yo with green sprinkles at Forty Carrots.

