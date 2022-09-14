Photos: Meet the Cast of STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL

There is finally justice for Barb at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's! Just yesterday, the cast of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical gave a special sampling from the show in honor of Barb's birthday.

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is directed by Nick Flatto, and features book/music/lyrics by Jonathan Hogue, choreography by Ashley Marinelli, and music supervision/arrangements/orchestrations by Michael Kaisch.

The cast features original cast members Caroline Huerta, Garrett Poladian, and SLee, who are joined by Jean Christian Barry, Jamir Brown, Jeremiah Garcia, Dashiell Gregory, Jeffrey Laughrun, Hannah Clarke Levine, Harley Seger, and Shawn W. Smith.

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical officially opens on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022. Performances are set to run through Sunday, January 1st, 2023.

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" and all its campy '80s glory. Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe... justice for everyone's favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski