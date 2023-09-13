Photos: Meet the Cast of Roundabout's I NEED THAT on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present the world premiere of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, starring Danny DeVito, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. The cast features Danny DeVito as “Sam,” Lucy DeVito as “Amelia,” and Ray Anthony Thomas as “Foster.”

I Need That begins preview performances on Friday, October 13, 2023 and opens officially on Thursday, November 2, 2023. This is a limited engagement through Saturday, December 23, 2023 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

The design team includes Alexander Dodge (Sets), Tilly Grimes (Costumes), Yi Zhao (Lights), and Fitz Patton (Sound and Original Music).

Sam (Danny DeVito) doesn’t get out much. Actually, he doesn’t get out at all, opting instead for the safety of his house in the company of his things—his many, many things. But when a notice from the government arrives alerting Sam that he must clean up his property or face eviction, he’s forced to reckon with what’s trash, what’s treasure, and whether we can ever know the difference between the two.

