Photos: Meet the Cast of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES At Pasadena Playhouse

Get a look backstage in new photos of stars Cheyenne Jackson, Kein Cahoon, Ryan J. Haddad, and more in costume below!

By: Nov. 12, 2024
Pasadena Playhouse brings the world of its upcoming production  La Cage aux Folles to life in the backstage areas of its historic theater, which is celebrating its 100th year in 2025. Get a look backstage in new photos of stars Cheyenne Jackson, Kein Cahoon, Ryan J. Haddad, and more in costume below!

Much like the characters in the story, the cast of La Cage aux Folles got "ready for a show" in the heart of the theater. The set was the Playhouse - which is very special!

La Cage aux Folles is directed by Sam Pinkleton (Broadway’s Oh, Mary!), with book by Harvey Fierstein, music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, based on the play by Jean Poiret. 

The cast of La Cage aux Folles is led by Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story) as Georges and Tony Nominee Kevin Cahoon (Broadway’s Shucked) as Albin. 

Joining them are Ryan J. Haddad (The Politician) as Jean-Michel, Shannon Purser (Stranger Things) as Anne, George Salazar (Impeachment: American Crime Story) as Jacob, Michael McDonald (MADtv) as Edouard Dindon/M. Renaud, Nicole Parker (MADtv) as Marie Dindon/Mme. Renaud, El Beh (American Conservatory Theater’s The Wizard of Oz) as Francis, and Shea Diamond (FX’s Pose) as Jacqueline.

The cast is completed by Kay Bebe Queue, Cody Brunelle-Potter, Salina EsTitties, Rhoyle Ivy King, Ellen Soraya Nikbakht, Suni Jade Reid, and Paul Vogt as Les Cagelles.

Tickets and Membership information for La Cage aux Folles are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.

Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch  

Kevin Cahoon, Cheyenne Jackson

Suni Jade Reid

Shea Diamond

Shannon Purser

Salina EsTitties

Ryan J. Haddad

Rhoyle Ivy King

Paul Vogt

Nicole Parker

Michael McDonald

Kevin Cahoon

Kay Bebe Queue

George Salazar

Ellen Soraya Nikbakht

El Beh

Cody Brunelle-Potter

Cheyenne Jackson





