Photos: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees!

Tonys season is here at last! The nominations for Broadway's biggest awards ceremony were announced last week on Tuesday, May 2. Leading the pack was Some Like It Hot with 13 nominations, followed closely by & Juliet, New York, New York, and Shucked, with 9 nominations each. On Thursday, the nominees met the press and BroadwayWorld's Jennifer Broski was on hand to capture portraits of each of them on their big day! Check back all month for interviews with the nominees and other exclusive coverage.

The 2023 Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will be broadcast live from the United Palace in New York City on Sunday, June 11, 2023 (8:00 - 11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00 - 8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.