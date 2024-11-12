Photos: Madison Mosley and the Cast of the North American Tour of BEETLEJUICE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new production photos have been released from the North American Tour of Beetlejuice, featuring the cast's new Lydia, Madison Mosley. Check out the photos below!

Mosley, previously the Girl Scout and understudy for Lydia on tour, took over the role of Lydia full-time and began performances on October 22 in Fayetteville, AR. She joined Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Will Burtonas Adam, Megan McGinnis as Barbara, Jesse Sharp as Charles, and Sarah Litzsinger as Delia.

“Madison is a gifted performer. Her portrayal of Lydia blends remarkable strength, humor, and vulnerability, and she takes the audience on an incredible emotional ride. I am excited for audiences across North America to witness her talent as she takes on the role full-time,” said director and Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers.

The tour also features Hillary Porter as Miss Argentina, Patrick Oliver Jones as Otho, Maria Sylvia Norrisas Maxine Dean/Juno, Travis Mitchell as Maxie Dean and Emilia Tagliani as Girl Scout. Rounding out the company are Sophie Aknin, Michael Biren, Ryan Breslin, Jonathan Bryant, Marc Ginsburg, Katie Griffith, Haley Hannah, Kenway Ho Wai K. Kua, Matt Kurzyniec, Mateo Melendez, Lexie Dorsett Sharp and CorBen Williams.



Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium in this remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O!

BEETLEJUICE is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Here Lies Love) with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown (Gutenberg: The Musical) and Tony and Emmy Award® nominee Anthony King (Gutenberg: The Musical); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

BEETLEJUICE features scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton); costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers); lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots); sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!); projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen); puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King); special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe; make-up design by Joe Dulude II; associate director is Catie Davis and associate choreographer is Michael Fatica; casting by The Telsey Office.

Producers for BEETLEJUICE include Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions, and NETworks Presentations.

BEETLEJUICE opened at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday, April 25, 2019, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), and won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins’ scenic design and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best New Musical. BEETLEJUICE had a history making run on Broadway - following the release of the musicals original Broadway cast recording and Tony Awards appearance, the box office exploded, making it the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season. BEETLEJUICE’s Tony Awards performance has gone on to be the most watched musical number from the broadcast with over 4.8M views. BEETLEJUICE became a sensation with fans everywhere including on TikTok, which lead to an additional burst of ticket sales from a new audience for Broadway, making the musical one of the top grossing shows on Broadway, going on to break the Winter Garden box office record. The smash hit musical BEETLEJUICEplayed 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway before being shuttered with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020. Overwhelming demand for the smash hit musical from fans led to its improbable Broadway resurrection at Broadway’s Marquis Theater where it played through Sunday, January 8, 2023. BEETLEJUICE played 27 previews and 366 regular performances at the Winter Garden Theatre, and 313 regular performances at the Marquis Theater, for a total of 679 performances on Broadway.