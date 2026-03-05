Photos: Lang Lang International Music Foundation Hosts Bi-Annual Gala In New York City

The Lang Lang International Music Foundation hosted its bi-annual gala in New York City, celebrating the organization’s mission to inspire and cultivate the next generation of musicians through education initiatives and global programming. Check out photos of the event.

The evening included performances by pianist Lang Lang, violinist Ray Chen, vocalist Antonia Bennett, and singer-songwriter aron!. Students also performed, including participants from PS 214K Michael Friedsam School in the foundation’s Keys of Inspiration program and members of the Young Scholars program: Seokyoung Hong, Ryan Huang, Anna Kesselman, Alexander Liu, Ryan Wang, Taige Wang, and Sencheng Zhang.

During the event, leaders in music education were recognized for their contributions to expanding access to music learning opportunities. The foundation presented its Philanthropy Award to Steinway & Sons in recognition of the company’s role in supporting music education programs around the world. The organization also honored Jung Eun Hong of New York City Public Schools as Teacher of the Year for her work supporting students’ musical growth and creativity.

Founded in 2008, the Lang Lang International Music Foundation operates with the goal of expanding access to music education for young people regardless of background or socioeconomic status.

Among its initiatives is the Keys of Inspiration program, launched in 2013 to increase access to arts education in public schools. The program currently serves more than 70,000 students annually in cities including New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, and Miami, and reaches more than 250,000 students worldwide through more than 200 schools in the United States, Europe, and China.

The foundation’s Young Scholars program is a three-year initiative for pianists ages 13–18, bringing together approximately 20 students each year for international exchanges, mentorship, and advanced study opportunities.

Another initiative, Music Heals, focuses on supporting children facing significant challenges by providing music-based programming for those coping with illness, mental health struggles, or personal loss.

Sponsors for the 2026 gala included Moët Hennessy, Hennessy Cognac Paradis, Duncan Peak Vineyards, Repêchage, and Perlage. More information about the foundation and its programs is available at langlangfoundation.org.