Photos: Lady Gaga Confirms 'The Dead Dance' Single for WEDNESDAY Season 2 at NYC Press Gala

The press tour for Netflix's Wednesday came to a conclusion in New York on Thursday, where Netflix and Spotify hosted a Graveyard Gala celebration at Guastavino’s in New York City, featuring Lady Gaga. Also in attendance were 300 fans, influencers, and press, including top Gaga and Wednesday listeners on Spotify. Take a look at photos from the evening below.

Alongside Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, and Joy Sunday, Lady Gaga confirmed a brand-new song, "The Dead Dance," that will be featured in Wednesday Season 2. Guests were invited to step inside bespoke coffins for an exclusive first listen to a snippet of the new single. The song was first announced by Variety earlier this month. It will be available on September 3, the same day the final batch of Season 2 episodes hit Netflix.

The Grammy, Oscar, and Emmy-winning pop icon herself told Tudum.com, “I’m thrilled to release this song alongside Wednesday. I’m a huge fan of the show and had so much fun appearing in it to support ‘The Dead Dance.’”

In the new season, the superstar will play the mysterious Rosaline Rotwood, a character who crosses paths with Wednesday. In June, Gaga appeared at Netflix's official Tudum event, treating audiences to a live medley performance of "Zombieboy," "Bloody Mary," and "Abracadabra.” Watch a snippet of her performance below.

Season 2 picks up with Wednesday as she returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. Wednesday must navigate family, friends, and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery. Creator/showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar return for the second season, alongside executive producer and director Tim Burton.

Lady Gaga's new album, Mayhem, arrived earlier this year and has since debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard 200. Recorded at Shangri-La Studios near her home in Malibu, the album features previously released singles “Disease,” “Abracadabra,” and “Die With a Smile.” The 14-track project was executive produced by Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky, and Andrew Watt. Producers on the album include Gaga, Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Gesaffelstein. She is currently on her Mayhem Ball Tour, which recently concluded its run of dates in New York City. Check out a video from a concert performance, where Gaga performs "Shallow" while evoking the title song in The Phantom of the Opera.

Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix