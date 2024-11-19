Photos: Kristin Chenoweth, Lindsay Lohan & More Attend NYC Screening of OUR LITTLE SECRET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, Netflix hosted a Special Screening of OUR LITTLE SECRET at The Paris Theater in NYC. Star & Executive Producer Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth, Dan Bucatinsky, Katie Baker, Ash Santos, Jake Brennan and Melinda Tanner were in attendance from the cast. Director Stephen Herek also joined, in addition to writer Hailey DeDominicis, producer Lisa Gooding, and executive producer Joseph P. Genier.

The new holiday film follows Lohan's Avery, who goes home with her boyfriend to meet his family for the holidays. However, upon her arrival, she learns that her boyfriend's sister is dating her ex-boyfriend, and is now forced to spend Christmas with him. In the new trailer, the two exes attempt to keep their past a secret, which proves to be a more difficult feat than anticipated. Chenoweth plays Erica, the outspoken matriarch of the family. Other cast members include Ian Harding, Jon Rudnitsky, Henry Czerny, Judy Reyes, Chris Parnell, Katie Baker, and Tim Meadows, in a Mean Girls reunion with Lohan.

Written by Hailey DeDominicis and directed by Stephen Herek (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Dog Gone), Our Little Secret will be released on Netflix November 27. Take a look at photos from the NY screening below! Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix