Bennett made his Broadway debut as the charmingly cowardly Sir Robin in SPAMALOT, succeeding Michael Urie.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

 Photos: Jonathan Bennett Makes His Broadway Debut In SPAMALOT

There's a new knight in Camelot and his name is Jonathan Bennett! Yesterday, January 23, Bennett made his Broadway debut as the charmingly cowardly Sir Robin in SPAMALOT, succeeding Michael Urie. See photos of his first Broadway curtain call below!

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake.

SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson

Spamalot
Jonathan Bennett and the cast of Spamalot

Spamalot
Jonathan Bennett and the cast of Spamalot

Spamalot
Jonathan Bennett and the cast of Spamalot

Spamalot
Jonathan Bennett

Spamalot
Jonathan Bennett

Spamalot
Jonathan Bennett




RELATED STORIES

1
SPAMALOT on Broadway- A Complete Guide Photo
SPAMALOT on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Spamalot on Broadway. Check out all the details here!

2
Photos: David Hyde Pierce Visits SPAMALOT on Broadway Photo
Photos: David Hyde Pierce Visits SPAMALOT on Broadway

See photos of David Hyde Pierce visiting Spamalot on Broadway!

3
Photos: Alex Brightman Takes First Bows in SPAMALOT on Broadway Photo
Photos: Alex Brightman Takes First Bows in SPAMALOT on Broadway

Alex Brightman made his triumphant return to the court of Camelot as Sir Lancelot in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical comedy Monty Python’s SPAMALOT. Check out photos from the big night!

4
Photo: Hannah Waddingham Visits SPAMALOT on Broadway Photo
Photo: Hannah Waddingham Visits SPAMALOT on Broadway

Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham visited Spamalot on Broadway!

