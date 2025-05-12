Photos: John Krasinski at ANGRY ALAN First Day of Rehearsals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a look inisde the first day of rehearsals for ANGRY ALAN, starring John Krasinski at Studio Seaview. Check out photos here!



ANGRY ALAN stars award-winning actor JOHN KRASINSKI in his return to the New York stage. Written by PENELOPE SKINNER and directed by Tony Award-winner SAM GOLD, the strictly limited 10-week Off-Broadway engagement will begin May 23, 2025. The official opening is Wednesday, June 11, 2025.



Roger is divorced, demoted, and drifting—lost in an era that no longer makes sense. But when an online personality promises clarity, Roger dives in without looking back. Timely, provocative, and darkly comedic, Angry Alan explores one man’s journey down the digital rabbit hole—examining how far he's willing to go, and how much he's prepared to lose, for validation in a world where “everybody’s changing the rules.”



Photo credit: Jonny Cournoyer

Angry Alan First Day of Rehearsal

